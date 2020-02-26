 
Temporary CEO named for Infrabel
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 26 February, 2020
Latest News:
Temporary CEO named for Infrabel...
Police investigate shooting in residential Flemish neighbourhood...
Toyota hits back at minister over insult...
Post-Brexit talks begin next Monday...
Switzerland confirms first case of coronavirus...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 26 February 2020
    Temporary CEO named for Infrabel
    Police investigate shooting in residential Flemish neighbourhood
    Toyota hits back at minister over insult
    Post-Brexit talks begin next Monday
    Switzerland confirms first case of coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Possibly more than 110 Belgians confined in Tenerife hotel
    Antwerp listed in TripAdvisor’s top 20 Emerging travel destinations
    Increased chances of snow in Belgium from Tuesday evening
    25% of the Belgian military have not passed their physical test
    Flanders part of ‘global epidemic’ of disturbed sleepers
    China’s air is cleaner since Coronavirus outbreak, new satellite data shows
    ‘Mission Impossible’ halts Italian filming amid coronavirus outbreak
    Greta Thunberg to join upcoming climate strike in Brussels
    Female IS terrorist from Antwerp sentenced to 5 years in prison
    Belgians travelling abroad asked to register online amid coronavirus fears
    First miniature forest in Brussels to be planted in Forest
    Coronavirus confirmed in Southern Italy, Austria and Croatia
    The untold stories of Belgium’s female resistance during World War I
    Stock markets worldwide tumble as coronavirus spreads
    New STIB bus line 56 will connect north of Brussels with EU quarter
    View more

    Temporary CEO named for Infrabel

    Wednesday, 26 February 2020

    The board of the rail infrastructure company Infrabel has announced the appointment of Ann Billiau as the temporary replacement for outgoing CEO Luc Lallemand.

    Billiau, aged 50, becomes the second woman to head one of the branches of the Belgian railway system.

    Infrabel is in charge of rail infrastructure, while the SNCB is in charge of the running of trains. The SNCB is headed by Sophie Dutordoir.

    Lallemand, meanwhile, takes over at the top of SNCF Réseau, Infrabel’s equivalent in France. He has been CEO of Infrabel since it was split away from the rail authority in 2005.

    Billiau has worked for the railways since the 1990s, and until now was in charge of traffic management, with the title Chief Client Officer since 1 January.

    A geophysicist with a degree in mathematics from the university of Louvain-la-Neuve (UCL), she joined the SNCB in 1993, after spending a year at the Royal Observatory in Uccle as a scientific researcher.

    She has been with Infrabel, like Lallemand, since the company was created in 2005.

    Her choice as interim CEO was inevitable, because of the way top posts in government enterprises are filled.

    Billiau is officially a French-speaker, while the chairman of Infrabel, Herman De Bode, is Dutch-speaking. According to the rules, a Flemish chairperson must be accompanied by a French-speaking CEO. Lallemand was a French-speaker, and so he must be replaced by another. Billiau happened to be the only qualified person on the board.

    She takes up her new post on 1 March, and will hold the job until the federal government completes the procedure for finding a permanent replacement for Lallemand.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job