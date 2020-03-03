Brussels Airlines further reduces services to Italy...

Several European airlines (Lufthansa, British Airways, Ryanair ...) have already announced hundreds of flight cancellations in response to the Covid-19 epidemic. Credit: © Belga

Brussels Airlines will further reduce its services to and from Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak, and the impact on flights, the Airline announced on Tuesday.

As the overall changing demand on the European markets and mainly on Italy continues, the Belgian airline is forced to extend the measures and reduce its flight offer to Milan Linate and Milan Malpensa, Venice, Rome, Bologna and Turin between 16 and 28 March reduced by 30%, the airline reported in a statement.

This news follows the announcement that the airline would reduce services for the first two weeks of March.

Despite the reduced flight frequencies, Brussels Airlines continues to serve all its destinations in Italy, the company added.

Related News

Passengers whose flights have been cancelled will be contacted and rebooked on other available flights. If they no longer wish to travel, they can choose to be reimbursed in full.

Several European airlines (Lufthansa, British Airways, Ryanair …) have already announced hundreds of flight cancellations in response to the Covid-19 epidemic. Companies are seeing a sharp drop in bookings and an increasing number of travellers who do not show up for their flight, for fear of the coronavirus.

The Brussels Times