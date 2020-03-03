 
Brussels Airlines further reduces services to Italy
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 03 March, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels Airlines further reduces services to Italy...
Coronavirus: the Netherlands reaches 24 confirmed cases...
Over 2600 people died by euthanasia in 2019...
Sick people, ‘stay at home, I mean it,’...
Covid-19 could speed up mergers in the air...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 03 March 2020
    Brussels Airlines further reduces services to Italy
    Coronavirus: the Netherlands reaches 24 confirmed cases
    Over 2600 people died by euthanasia in 2019
    Sick people, ‘stay at home, I mean it,’ says Maggie De Block
    Covid-19 could speed up mergers in the air transport sector
    Apple to pay up to $500 million for slowing down iPhones
    Air quality in Brussels ‘now meets EU standards,’ new figures show
    Europe’s best credit rated companies have more women in charge
    European Parliament suspends visits as coronavirus spreads 
    UN and Smurfette to fight for women’s rights in Atomium
    Coronavirus: Infection confirmed in Flemish school
    STIB wants 2,000 testers for new mobility app
    Belgian tourism reeling as coronavirus fears plague travellers
    ‘Stockholm Declaration’ wants general 30 km/h speed limit in 140 countries
    Calls to make homophobia complaints anonymous to fight underreporting
    Coronavirus: 5 new cases confirmed in Belgium on Monday night
    Brussels University hit by unidentified cyberattack
    Coronavirus: European Commission steps up coordination to contain the virus
    Coronavirus: Ten suspected cases in Wallonia
    Belgium’s coronavirus ’emergency plan’: what does it mean?
    View more

    Brussels Airlines further reduces services to Italy

    Tuesday, 03 March 2020
    Several European airlines (Lufthansa, British Airways, Ryanair ...) have already announced hundreds of flight cancellations in response to the Covid-19 epidemic. Credit: © Belga

    Brussels Airlines will further reduce its services to and from Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak, and the impact on flights, the Airline announced on Tuesday. 

    As the overall changing demand on the European markets and mainly on Italy continues, the Belgian airline is forced to extend the measures and reduce its flight offer to Milan Linate and Milan Malpensa, Venice, Rome, Bologna and Turin between 16 and 28 March reduced by 30%,  the airline reported in a statement

    This news follows the announcement that the airline would reduce services for the first two weeks of March.

    Despite the reduced flight frequencies, Brussels Airlines continues to serve all its destinations in Italy, the company added.

    Related News

    Passengers whose flights have been cancelled will be contacted and rebooked on other available flights. If they no longer wish to travel, they can choose to be reimbursed in full.

    Several European airlines (Lufthansa, British Airways, Ryanair …) have already announced hundreds of flight cancellations in response to the Covid-19 epidemic. Companies are seeing a sharp drop in bookings and an increasing number of travellers who do not show up for their flight, for fear of the coronavirus.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job