SpaceX launches 60 satellites at once for internet network
Thursday, 04 June 2020
Credit: Pixabay
Space company SpaceX launched 60 satellites from Cape Canaveral for its Starlink broadband Internet network on Wednesday night, Florida Today reported.
The company launched two NASA astronauts into space for the first time last weekend. “For the first time in history, NASA astronauts have launched from American soil in a commercially built and operated American crew spacecraft on its way to the International Space Station,” NASA commented on that launch.
A new SpaceX Falcon 9 lifted off from Florida on Wednesday night. About fifteen minutes later, the SpaceX capsule launched the sixty satellites into space.