World’s first 3D printed house constructed in Belgium...

The house is located on ‘Kamp C’, the provincial centre for sustainability and innovation in building. “It’s assumed that a process like this brings a CO2 reduction of 50%, plus a gigantic saving of time,” Kamp C architect Piet Wielemans told the VRT.
The fact that a house can now be 3D printed doesn’t mean that construction workers will be out of work anytime soon, according to the VRT. It is a complement to human work and in fact creates new jobs, such as programming and deciding on the composition of the material to be used.