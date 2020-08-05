   
Facebook launches Reels, its competitor for TikTok
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 05 August, 2020
Latest News:
Facebook launches Reels, its competitor for TikTok...
EU to send firefighters, dogs and equipment to...
Belgium allows travel to most of Switzerland again...
Coronavirus: hundreds quarantined after outbreak in Belgian meatpacking...
Brussels region will not give mayors details of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 05 August 2020
    Facebook launches Reels, its competitor for TikTok
    EU to send firefighters, dogs and equipment to aid Beirut
    Belgium allows travel to most of Switzerland again
    Coronavirus: hundreds quarantined after outbreak in Belgian meatpacking plant
    Brussels region will not give mayors details of Covid-positive residents
    Ryanair risks flying ban in Italy for ignoring Covid-19 rules
    ‘Kafkaesque’ system undermines Belgium’s contact tracing efforts, local mayor says
    Antwerp announces slight relaxation of Coronavirus measures
    Flemish government demands return of €18 million in falsely awarded Covid-19 premiums
    Wanted: Sweat donors to help train Covid detector dogs
    Second Belgian death confirmed in Beirut explosion
    How Belgium decides on its colour codes for other European countries
    18 unaccompanied minors arrive in Belgium from Greece
    Belgium in Brief: Is It A Second Wave?
    Antwerp coronatest village opens tomorrow: Here’s how it works
    Adapt behaviour to the heat and the virus, crisis centre says
    Belgian killed in massive Beirut blasts as death toll rises
    Coronavirus: ‘still time’ for Belgium to avoid a second wave
    Flanders extends system encouraging friends and family to lend to small businesses
    Risk to media pluralism in Hungary after creation of media giant meets soft EU response
    View more
    Share article:

    Facebook launches Reels, its competitor for TikTok

    Wednesday, 05 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Facebook is launching Reels, a new feature of short videos on Instagram, which strongly resembles TikTok, a popular the young app that has conquered young people.

    With Reels, as with TikTok, the videos are intended to be shared and discovered beyond one’s circle of contacts, offering “anyone the chance to become a creator on Instagram and reach new audiences on a global stage,” Facebook explained.

    The feature includes “a variety of creative editing tools (…) to help create your reel,” including audio, Augmented Reality effects, a timer and a countdown function.

    Related Articles

     

    “Reels can be recorded in a series of clips (one at a time), all at once, or using video uploads from your gallery,” Facebook explained.

    “You can share reels with your followers in Feed and if you have a public account you can make them available to the wider Instagram community through a new space in Explore,” they said.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times