Facebook launches Reels, its competitor for TikTok...

Facebook is launching Reels, a new feature of short videos on Instagram, which strongly resembles TikTok, a popular the young app that has conquered young people.

With Reels, as with TikTok, the videos are intended to be shared and discovered beyond one’s circle of contacts, offering “anyone the chance to become a creator on Instagram and reach new audiences on a global stage,” Facebook explained.

The feature includes “a variety of creative editing tools (…) to help create your reel,” including audio, Augmented Reality effects, a timer and a countdown function.

“Reels can be recorded in a series of clips (one at a time), all at once, or using video uploads from your gallery,” Facebook explained.

“You can share reels with your followers in Feed and if you have a public account you can make them available to the wider Instagram community through a new space in Explore,” they said.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times