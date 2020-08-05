Facebook launches Reels, its competitor for TikTok
Wednesday, 05 August 2020
Credit: Belga
Facebook is launching Reels, a new feature of short videos on Instagram, which strongly resembles TikTok, a popular the young app that has conquered young people.
With Reels, as with TikTok, the videos are intended to be shared and discovered beyond one’s circle of contacts, offering “anyone the chance to become a creator on Instagram and reach new audiences on a global stage,” Facebook explained.
The feature includes “a variety of creative editing tools (…) to help create your reel,” including audio, Augmented Reality effects, a timer and a countdown function.