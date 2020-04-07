 
Coronavirus: EU secures €15 billion for vulnerable countries worldwide
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 07 April, 2020
Latest News:
Over 30% of Belgian SMEs may not survive...
Coronavirus: EU secures €15 billion for vulnerable countries...
Coronavirus: Belgium pours €5 million into efforts to...
Coronavirus: Brussels plans to restart construction...
Belgium receives 1.6 million mouth masks ‘of good...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 07 April 2020
    Over 30% of Belgian SMEs may not survive coronavirus crisis
    Coronavirus: EU secures €15 billion for vulnerable countries worldwide
    Coronavirus: Belgium pours €5 million into efforts to fast-track vaccine
    Coronavirus: Brussels plans to restart construction
    Belgium receives 1.6 million mouth masks ‘of good quality’
    ‘Too early’ for Belgium to loosen coronavirus lockdown, government task force warns
    Coronavirus: 66% drop in car traffic on Flemish motorways
    Delhaize spends €170 million on coronavirus safety measures
    Brussels speeds up traffic lights due to empty roads
    Coronavirus: Belgium surpasses 2,000 deaths
    Belgians research loss of taste as coronavirus symptom
    Belgium in Brief: Updated Lockdown Measures
    Coronavirus: dire predictions for Belgian economy
    Coronavirus: Wuhan set to end lockdown
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 22,194 confirmed cases
    Jogger tries to lick couple in Brussels
    Coronavirus: postponing summer sales ‘would be premature’
    Brussels hotel to shelter domestic violence victims amid coronavirus quarantine
    How to enjoy the Easter Holiday responsibly
    Denmark announces easing of coronavirus lockdown
    View more

    Coronavirus: EU secures €15 billion for vulnerable countries worldwide

    Tuesday, 07 April 2020
    The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, posted a video on Twitter in which she announced the measure. Credit: Belga

    The European Union is securing more than €15 billion in the fight against the global spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Africa and other partner countries across the world.

    The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, posted a video on Twitter in which she made the announcement.

    The rapid spread of the coronavirus has had profound social, health and economic impact globally, and has caused disruption to people, communities, businesses, health systems and economies, according to Von der Leyen, adding that “things are likely to get worse before they get better.”

    “Africa could experience the same problems that we are facing in Europe in a matter of weeks. They need our help to slow down the spread of the virus, as we needed help in this crisis,” she said. “It is in our interest to ensure that the fight is successful worldwide,” she added.

    Related News:

     

    With the money, the EU’s partner countries can strengthen their health sectors and take measures to support their economy and keep people in jobs, according to von der Leyen. On top of this, more money will be made available from national governments, “in a true ‘team Europe’ spirit.”

    “The European Union stands ready to coordinate a strong international response to the pandemic. We can defeat this virus, by standing united and working together,” she added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job