 
‘Too early’ for Belgium to loosen coronavirus lockdown, government task force warns
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 07 April, 2020
Latest News:
Over 30% of Belgian SMEs may not survive...
Coronavirus: EU secures €15 billion for vulnerable countries...
Coronavirus: Belgium pours €5 million into efforts to...
Coronavirus: Brussels plans to restart construction...
Belgium receives 1.6 million mouth masks ‘of good...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 07 April 2020
    Over 30% of Belgian SMEs may not survive coronavirus crisis
    Coronavirus: EU secures €15 billion for vulnerable countries worldwide
    Coronavirus: Belgium pours €5 million into efforts to fast-track vaccine
    Coronavirus: Brussels plans to restart construction
    Belgium receives 1.6 million mouth masks ‘of good quality’
    ‘Too early’ for Belgium to loosen coronavirus lockdown, government task force warns
    Coronavirus: 66% drop in car traffic on Flemish motorways
    Delhaize spends €170 million on coronavirus safety measures
    Brussels speeds up traffic lights due to empty roads
    Coronavirus: Belgium surpasses 2,000 deaths
    Belgians research loss of taste as coronavirus symptom
    Belgium in Brief: Updated Lockdown Measures
    Coronavirus: dire predictions for Belgian economy
    Coronavirus: Wuhan set to end lockdown
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 22,194 confirmed cases
    Jogger tries to lick couple in Brussels
    Coronavirus: postponing summer sales ‘would be premature’
    Brussels hotel to shelter domestic violence victims amid coronavirus quarantine
    How to enjoy the Easter Holiday responsibly
    Denmark announces easing of coronavirus lockdown
    View more

    ‘Too early’ for Belgium to loosen coronavirus lockdown, government task force warns

    Tuesday, 07 April 2020
    Illustration picture shows a woman sitting alone on a bench and wearing a mask in the Grand-Place in Brussels, Wednesday 18 March 2020, date when the federal government announced drastic measures to stop the spreading of Covid-19. © Belga/Thierry Roge

    It is “far too early” for Belgium to define a timetable to lift its coronavirus lockdown, the head of the expert team appointed to steer the country out of the nationwide standstill warned.

    “It is far too early for that, the hospitals are still packed, it is not yet time to loosen the grip like in Austria,” Erika Vlieghe, infectious disease expert told De Standaard.

    Vlieghe’s statements come a day after authorities in Austria announced a dated exit strategy out of the country’s coronavirus lockdown, set to begin on 15 April, just over a month after it was imposed on 10 March.

    Vlieghe, who heads the Department of Infectious Diseases at UZ Antwerp university hospital, has been appointed as chair of Belgium’s Group of Experts for an Exit Strategy (GEES).

    Related News:

     

    “We know that the virus can wreak havoc if we release our grip too early,” Vlieghe, who has experience as the lead adviser and coordinator of Belgium’s response to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, said. “This is going to be a long-term process.”

    As Denmark on Tuesday followed in the footsteps of Austria, announcing a plan to reopen schools from mid-April, Vlieghe said it was too early for a familiar move from Belgium.

    “I cannot say anything useful about the opening of schools yet, but we are going to give people some perspective as soon as possible,” she said.

    Ten experts tasked with rolling back lockdown

    The creation of the GEES, a group of high-level experts from the fields of social, economic and health sciences, comes after Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès announced at the start of April that Belgium would ease itself out of the nationwide lockdown.

    A total of ten experts, including Vlieghe, have been tasked with crafting an advisory strategy for the government to progressively roll Belgium back to pre-coronavirus normality.

    The group includes virologists Marc Van Ranst and Emmanuel André, who are already part of the country’s current coronavirus response team, with the latter giving daily updates to the press about the virus’ advancement in Belgium.

    Biostatistician Niel Hens and head of the National Fund for Scientific Research Marius Gilbert will bring additional scientific expertise while lawyer Inge Bernaets, formerly with the EU’s antitrust authority, will steer coordination with the EU.

    The social impact of the measures on precarious populations and poverty-related risks will be overseen by Céline Nieuwenhuys, the head of Wallonia-Brussels Fédération of Social Services (FdSS).

    Business and economic interests will be represented by economics professor Mathias Dewatripont, by Johnny Thijs, the former boss of the national post service and current chair of energy utility Electrabel, and by the governor of the National Bank, Pierre Wunsch.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job