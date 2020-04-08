 
Coronavirus: no European financial deal yet
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 08 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: no European financial deal yet...
Coronavirus: Belgium restarts services for asylum seekers...
Coronavirus: Belgian fries begin to suffer...
Flanders reports over 600 coronavirus deaths in nursing...
Coronavirus: Belgium leads ‘largest repatriation efforts in its...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 08 April 2020
    Coronavirus: no European financial deal yet
    Coronavirus: Belgium restarts services for asylum seekers
    Coronavirus: Belgian fries begin to suffer
    Flanders reports over 600 coronavirus deaths in nursing homes
    Coronavirus: Belgium leads ‘largest repatriation efforts in its history’
    Despite coronavirus, pharmacies are dispensing less medicine
    Coronavirus: Germany keeps Belgian and Dutch borders open
    Temporarily unemployed because of coronavirus: What now?
    Brussels Airlines flights could be reduced in the long term
    Over 30% of Belgian SMEs may not survive coronavirus crisis
    Coronavirus: EU secures €15 billion for vulnerable countries worldwide
    Coronavirus: Belgium pours €5 million into efforts to fast-track vaccine
    Coronavirus: Brussels plans to restart construction
    Belgium receives 1.6 million mouth masks ‘of good quality’
    ‘Too early’ for Belgium to loosen coronavirus lockdown, government task force warns
    Coronavirus: 66% drop in car traffic on Flemish motorways
    Delhaize spends €170 million on coronavirus safety measures
    Brussels speeds up traffic lights due to empty roads
    Coronavirus: Belgium surpasses 2,000 deaths
    Belgians research loss of taste as coronavirus symptom
    View more

    Coronavirus: no European financial deal yet

    Wednesday, 08 April 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Europe’s finance ministers have not yet reached an agreement on how to tackle the crisis resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

    “After 16 hours of discussions, we came close to a deal, but we are not there yet,” tweeted Eurogroup president Mario Centeno, expressing his goal to create “a strong EU safety net” and for Europe to “commit to a sizeable recovery plan.”

     

    One of the major points of contention among the finance ministers is the establishment of a so-called “corona bond,” a sort of public debt instrument. Notably, Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Finland are against such a bond. Last week, they “argued that the issuance of a common debt instrument would punish the countries that had saved for such a rainy day, and encourage further fiscal mismanagement by those who did not,” according to The Guardian.

    Meanwhile, severely affected countries like France, Italy and Spain continue to push for a bond. Greece, Malta, Luxembourg and Ireland would be favourable towards a corona bond as well, according to the RTBF. France had suggested a “recovery fund” that would issue common debt to member states but would limit itself to essential public services such as health care or threatened sectors.

    The countries that are against the corona bond are pointing to existing structures like the European Stability Mechanism, which was set up during the 2012 debt crisis, or the European Investment Bank, which could free up to €200 billion for companies affected by the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

    Related Articles

     

    “Affected citizens and businesses deserve a clear signal of European solidarity,” commented Belgian finance minister Alexander De Croo, who said he hoped an agreement would be reached on Thursday. Should this be the case, the agreement would still need to be approved at a national level.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    • Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job