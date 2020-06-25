 
EU drugs agency endorses first Covid-19 treatment
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 25 June, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels announces 10 first low-traffic districts...
Lufthansa shareholders approve €900 billion rescue plan...
Majority of EU citizens want more EU coordination...
De Lijn permanently ends cash payments...
Coronavirus: family of deceased employee takes Colruyt to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 25 June 2020
    Brussels announces 10 first low-traffic districts
    Lufthansa shareholders approve €900 billion rescue plan
    Majority of EU citizens want more EU coordination to respond to pandemics
    De Lijn permanently ends cash payments
    Coronavirus: family of deceased employee takes Colruyt to court
    Brussels invests €5.5 million in Bourse renovation
    EU drugs agency endorses first Covid-19 treatment
    Artists across Belgium face heat wave to demonstrate against lack of support
    Heatwave: Thunderstorms expected for the end of the week
    Segways may be gone, but tours in Bruges will go on
    Coronavirus: WHO warns of surge of new cases in Europe
    ‘Absurd’: Belgian wedding sector angry over summer rules
    Street markets relieved by end to limit on stalls
    Belgium sued for abducting mixed-race children in the Congo
    Doctor’s advice by phone will survive the virus
    Belgium urged to keep working from home in phase 4
    Belgium in Brief: A Heatwave With Your 15 Friends
    Coronavirus outbreak quarantines ship in Port of Antwerp
    Belgian right-wing extremists got paramilitary training in Eastern Europe
    ‘Thought she was my wife’: Belgian man jailed for raping own daughter
    View more

    EU drugs agency endorses first Covid-19 treatment

    Thursday, 25 June 2020
    © Belga

    An antiviral used to treat HIV/AIDS and Ebola is the first drug to get the green light from the EU’s medicines agency to treat Covid-19 patients.

    On Thursday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said that it recommended using the drug remdesivir to treat Covid-19 patients over the age of 12 with pneumonia and requiring oxygen therapy.

    The agency said that it recommended giving conditional market authorisation to the drug, a procedure used to speed up the approval of a drug which can address “unmet medical needs.”

    Related News:

     

    Conditional approval is given without the bulk of comprehensive data that is usually required, but only if the data that is available can prove that the drug’s benefits outweigh its potential risks.

    The agency said that in this case, it based its recommendation on a US-sponsored study which showed that the use of remdesivir sped-up the recovery of Covid-19 patients with serious symptoms of the disease.

    The EMA said that the study did not provide evidence that the use of the antiviral was beneficial to patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 symptoms, after those who took the drug took the same time to recover as those who were given a placebo.

    In an online statement, the agency said that the results of the study showed that the drug was beneficial to patients with severe Covid-19, those who had developed pneumonia and needed oxygen therapy.

    The EMA said that the EU Commission would decide on whether to grant the drug the conditional market authorisation within a week.

    The antiviral has already received approval for emergency use in the US and the UK has also approved it for limited use.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times