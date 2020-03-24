 
Belgium joins European clinical trials for treatment against coronavirus
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 24 March, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium joins European clinical trials for treatment against...
Coronavirus: UK goes on lockdown...
Belgian air quality has significantly improved since Saturday...
‘No evidence’ that your pet can give you...
Coronavirus: Infected health care staff get back 90%...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 24 March 2020
    Belgium joins European clinical trials for treatment against coronavirus
    Coronavirus: UK goes on lockdown
    Belgian air quality has significantly improved since Saturday
    ‘No evidence’ that your pet can give you coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Infected health care staff get back 90% of salary
    Flanders imposes preschool Dutch tests
    Coronavirus: First homeless person tests positive at Samusocial
    Workers sent on temporary unemployment to get up to €1,500 net
    France gives free travel to health care workers
    UN calls for ‘immediate global ceasefire’ to fight coronavirus
    About 1,600 terror victims file for compensation
    Coronavirus: one in seven drivers broke lockdown rules
    Coronavirus: thousands volunteer as back-up medical staff in Flanders
    Fake vaccines and medical supplies being sold online, police warns
    Belgian Roadside assistance files for temporary unemployment
    Health care centres report ongoing shortage of medical supplies
    ‘Too early’ for Belgium to pull out of 2020 Tokyo Olympics
    Coronavirus: Humans suffer but also animals in transport over borders
    First coronavirus death confirmed in EU institutions
    ‘Not possible’ to repatriate all Belgians abroad, says Foreign Affairs
    View more

    Belgium joins European clinical trials for treatment against coronavirus

    Tuesday, 24 March 2020
    Belgium will be one of under a dozen European countries who will begin Covid-19 treatment trials on hospitalised patients. Credit: Governor Tom Wolf/Flickr (Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

    Clinical trials for experimental treatments against the new coronavirus (Covid-19) have begun in four European countries, including Belgium.

    The trials will use four antiviral drugs on 3,200 hospitalised coronavirus patients in Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain and France.

    The goal of the study is to “evaluate the efficiency and the safety of four therapeutic and experimental strategies which could have an effect against Covid-19 based on current scientific literature,” according to a press release on the study.

    The clinical study will use antiviral drugs lopinavir and remdesivir, used to treat HIV/AIDS and Ebola, respectively, in combination with anti-malaria treatment hydroxychloroquine and ritonavir, also used against HIV/AIDS.

    Related News:

     

    The trials are based on research on SARS and MERS, two other types of coronavirus which also triggered major regional outbreaks, as well as on Covid-19 studies in China.

    Coordinated by French health research centre INSERM, the clinical trials, named discovery, already begun in France with at least 800 participants.

    “The strength of this study is its adaptability, which means that we can quickly discard the treatments that are not efficient and replace them with other molecules recommended by emerging research,” Florence Ader, an infectious diseases specialist leading the French trials.

    “We will therefore be able to react in real time and in line with the newest scientific information, in order to quickly single out the best treatment for our sick,” Ader added.

    The four drugs included in the trail are among those listed as a priority for the development of Covid-19 treatments by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

    On Friday, the WHO announced it would be launching Solidarity, a large-scale clinical trial against the pandemic, which Thailand was the latest country to join.

    Over 380,000 people worldwide have been infected with the new coronavirus, from which 16,574 have died, a majority in Italy, whose death toll has already soared past China’s, the virus’ global epicentre.

    According to the latest data by Johns Hopkins University, a total of 101,857 patients have recovered from the virus.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job