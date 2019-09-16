 
Brexit: A no-deal would be a disaster say European bosses
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 16 September, 2019
Latest News:
‘Coffee with a cop’ project launched by Brussels...
The best sommelier in Belgium 2019-20 revealed...
Charleroi mayor will run for leadership of Francophone...
Belgium in Brief: Reynders corruption investigation, garbage grief...
Anderlecht tops ranking of municipalities plagued by illegal...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 16 September 2019
    ‘Coffee with a cop’ project launched by Brussels police
    The best sommelier in Belgium 2019-20 revealed
    Charleroi mayor will run for leadership of Francophone socialist party
    Belgium in Brief: Reynders corruption investigation, garbage grief and a Far-right march
    Anderlecht tops ranking of municipalities plagued by illegal garbage dumping
    Uber launches new bike lane safety feature in Belgium
    Brexit: A no-deal would be a disaster say European bosses
    Congolese President in Belgium to normalise Belgo-Congolese relations
    Search for missing divers in French-Belgian waters halted
    Aid groups shelter migrants amid calls to ‘clean up’ Brussels during far-right march
    Kashmiri leader calls on EU to react to the situation in Kashmir
    Around 42 calls a day related to domestic violence in Belgium
    Community vigil marks end of police investigation into Belgian backpacker’s disappearance in Australia
    Dozens arrested during banned far-right ‘March on Brussels’
    Japan has 70,000 centenarians, a new record
    Massive search operation after two divers disappear
    Over 100,000 people attend 10th Brussels Comic Strip festival
    Vlaams Belang aims to become biggest Flemish party by 2024
    Former Belgian intelligence agent accuses Didier Reynders of corruption and money laundering
    Juncker: ‘I speak German on the Belgian coast because they don’t like French-speakers anymore’
    View more

    Brexit: A no-deal would be a disaster say European bosses

    Monday, 16 September 2019
    Credit: Belga

    Should the UK leave Europe without an agreement with the EU it would be “a disaster,” the European employers’ organization Business Europe, which calls on both parties to “make all reasonable efforts” to get along, warned on Monday.

    “The ‘no deal’ is the recipe for disaster and must be definitively dismissed,” Business Europe CEO Markus J. Beyrer said in a statement.

    “An erratic and no-deal exit from the United Kingdom would be extremely harmful for all parties” and “would cause significant damage to citizens and businesses in the UK and on the continent,” he added.

    On Monday British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet in Luxembourg with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier to push the talks forward — at just a month and a half from the UK’s expected departure date on 31 October.

    “We urge both parties to make every reasonable effort and engage in constructive dialogue,” Beyrer said in his statement, considering an agreement as “an absolute necessity”.

    He believes that the option of another Brexit postponement though “far from ideal”, should be considered (…) if it is limited in time and if the UK offers a clear path to an agreement”.

    Boris Johnson is determined however for the UK to leave the EU on 31 October, with or without an agreement.

    On Friday he said he was “cautiously optimistic” before his meeting with Juncker, the first since his election in July.

    The European summit to be held on 17 and 18 October in Brussels could be the last chance for an agreement between the two sides.

    The Brussels Times

     

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job