 
Brexit: UK Supreme Court to begin hearing on suspension of parliament
Tuesday, 17 September, 2019
Brexit: UK Supreme Court to begin hearing on...
Thousands support Belgian family’s fundraiser for world’s most...
Johnson thought Brexit would lose 2016 referendum, says...
Antwerp: €25.5 million in fines for violations in...
Belgium in Brief: Aalst carnival faces UNESCO, Cuppa...
    Brexit: UK Supreme Court to begin hearing on suspension of parliament

    Tuesday, 17 September 2019
    The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom will begin its hearing on the British Prime Minister's decision to suspend parliament on Tuesday. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend UK parliament will be considered by the UK Supreme Court, the final court of appeal for civil cases in the UK, in a hearing beginning on Tuesday morning.

    The Prime Minister suspended the UK parliament on 9 September for a five-week period, in a move that has incited criticism.

    On 11 September, Scottish judges declared that the Prime Minister’s suspension of parliament was unlawful, calling the prorogation order “null and of no effect.”

    The UK Supreme Court, composed of 11 judges, will hear appeals from the government and campaigners challenging Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament, in a hearing that is expected to go on until Thursday, reports the BBC.

    The British Prime Minister said that he will “wait and see what the judges say”.

    With 45 days to go before the Brexit deadline of 31 October, Johnson continues to consider a no-deal outcome, despite warnings of potential food shortages, drug shortages, risks of public unrest as well as fluctuations in UK imports.

    Johnson pulled out of a press conference with Luxembourg Prime Minister, Xavier Bettel, after being booed by crowds as he left a working lunch with outgoing President of the EU Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, in Luxembourg on Monday.

    In further Brexit news, former Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday evening that Johnson thought that the leave vote would lose in the Brexit referendum in June 2016.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

