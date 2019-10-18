 
Blocking negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania is a ‘huge historical mistake,’ says Juncker
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 19 October, 2019
Latest News:
Mystical research, seeking perfection and helping the poor:...
Dialogue on further EU enlargement must continue, says...
Residents in Brussels want more 30 km/h zones...
G20 debate Facebook’s new cryptocurrency initiative...
Scientists divided over massive tree planting as a...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 19 October 2019
    Mystical research, seeking perfection and helping the poor: How a modern-day Beguines community was formed in the heart of Brussels
    Dialogue on further EU enlargement must continue, says Charles Michel
    Residents in Brussels want more 30 km/h zones
    G20 debate Facebook’s new cryptocurrency initiative
    Scientists divided over massive tree planting as a response to climate change
    Kompany still injured as new coach makes Anderlecht debut
    Open Day for 2,000 children from poor backgrounds at Pairi Daiza
    Massive march organised in London to protest new Brexit deal on Saturday
    Riding an electric scooter with two people now forbidden in Etterbeek
    Blocking negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania is a ‘huge historical mistake,’ says Juncker
    Municipal disaster plan enacted after accident with truck transporting toxic substances in Antwerp province
    Maserati completely destroyed after crashing into bridge barrier in Ghent
    Revised Brexit deal same one rejected ‘three years ago,’ EP Brexit coordinator says
    Ruling Eurosceptic party remains in power after elections in Poland
    Ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge announce merger aspirations
    Exiled Catalan separatist Puigdemont released after handing himself in in Brussels
    Repentant mafioso faces 15-month prison sentence for drug trafficking
    Protests against early release of infamous Belgian paedophile Dutroux take to the streets on Sunday
    Cousin of Brussels terror suspect sentenced to prison on terror charges
    EU stumbles over North Macedonia and Albania membership talks
    View more

    Blocking negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania is a ‘huge historical mistake,’ says Juncker

    Friday, 18 October 2019
    © Belga

    The European Union needs to keep its promises if it wants to be respected in the world, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday after describing as a “huge historical mistake” the blocking of the opening of accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania.

    On Thursday evening, the 28 member states of the EU failed to reach agreement on allowing negotiations with Skopje and Tirana to start.

    The European Commission had recognised that the two countries were ready to begin the long obstacle race to EU membership but France, at the head of a few recalcitrant members, would have nothing of it. Paris called for a complete overhaul of the enlargement process before the start of new talks. The Netherlands and Denmark also came out against the launch of negotiations.

    Related News

    Their refusal, slammed by Juncker at a press conference, was also deplored by European Council President Donald Tusk, who described it as a mistake and called on Macedonians and Albanians not to give up on their desire for European integration.

    Tusk said he hoped this was just a crisis of short duration for the EU and not the end of the process for the two countries of the Western Balkans. He stressed that a solution needed to be found before May 2020, when a summit on the Western Balkans will be held in Zagreb.

    On Friday, many Member States deplored the lack of consensus on the issue, insisting on the need not to discourage deserving countries, otherwise they might be stabilised and react by joining another camp out of frustration.

    “Many other actors” are trying to play a role in this region, warned Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, who will be in charge of the accession issue from December as President of the European Council.

    Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov gave a similar, even more explicit, warning. If Europe turns its back on the Balkans, he said, states like Russia, China and Turkey will benefit.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job