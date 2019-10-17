 
EU Summit: Brexit deal, budget and foreign policy
Thursday, 17 October, 2019
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    EU Summit: Brexit deal, budget and foreign policy

    Thursday, 17 October 2019
    The EU summit is set to take place in the EU Council buildings on Thursday 17 and Friday 18 October. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.

    The two-day European Union Summit will kick off at 2:30 PM on Thursday in Brussels.

    EU leaders of all 28 European Union members states, including the European Council president, Donald Tusk, and the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, will attend the roundtable council meeting.

    A number of matters are set to be discussed.

    Brexit will be high on the summits agenda. After reports surfaced on Thursday morning about a deal breakthrough, EU leaders will discuss the revised agreement at the summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, reports The Irish Times.

    The EU’s long term budget from 2021 to 2027 and its priorities for 2019 to 2024 are on the agenda. It has been suggested that the budget will be signed off early in 2020, reports The Journal.

    EU enlargement, specifically focused on Albania and the Republic of North Macedonia, will be considered. The two countries will receive an update on their status at the summit.

    In addition, EU leaders are set to discuss foreign policy. Turkey’s recent military operation in northern Syria and the precipitating humanitarian crisis in the region are expected to come up.

    Climate change will also be a topic of discussion.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

