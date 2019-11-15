 
Night train between Vienna and Brussels: prices start at €29.90
Friday, 15 November, 2019
    Night train between Vienna and Brussels: prices start at €29.90

    Friday, 15 November 2019
    © Belga

    The Austrian railway utility ÖBB will launch its night-train service between Austria and Belgium on 19 January, starting from as low as €29.90 one-way, an ÖBB spokesman said on Friday.

    The cheapest tickets provide no sleeping accommodation; a bunk will cost €49.99 per person.

    The train, dubbed Nightjet, will leave Vienna or Innsbruck on Sundays and Wednesdays, reaching Belgium via Germany on the following morning. In Belgium, the train will stop in Liège, Bruxelles-Nord and Bruxelles-Midi (arriving at 10:55 AM).

    On the outward journey, the train leaves Belgium on Mondays and Thursdays.

    The night train is a one-year pilot project. It is not scheduled to run during the 2020 summer holidays.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

