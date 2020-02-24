 
Italy reports fourth death linked to coronavirus
Monday, 24 February, 2020
    Italy reports fourth death linked to coronavirus

    Monday, 24 February 2020
    © Belga

    An 84-year-old man passed away in Lombardy, becoming the 4th victim to the coronavirus to be registered in Italy, a regional health official announced on Monday.

    The deceased, who died in hospital last night, is the 3rd victim in the Lombard region, whereas since the end of last week the North of Italy has been facing an outburst of cases of the new virus.

    Italy has officially reported a total of 165 people being contaminated, Lombardy regions President Attilo Fontana said, and that this fourth victim “was already suffering from other pathologies.”

    Since the first death of an Italian on Friday, Italy has taken numerous precautionary measures in the North, where two weeks of quarantine have been set up in 11 cities.

    The Brussels Times

