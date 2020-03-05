Coronavirus: Greece bans public gatherings in 3 regions...

Greece, already hit by ten cases of the new coronavirus, including one in serious condition, announced on Thursday that all public gatherings are banned in three Western regions.
The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) announced late on Wednesday evening the closure of schools and universities, and the “suspension of all mass gatherings” until 6 March in the regions of Achaea and Elis in the Peloponnese, as well as on the island of Zante.
These measures were announced after a 66-year-old man with the virus was hospitalized in Patras (West of Greece). The patient, who had returned from a trip to Israel and Egypt, suffers from pneumonia and is in a stable condition, according to the EODY.