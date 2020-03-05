 
Coronavirus: Greece bans public gatherings in 3 regions
Thursday, 05 March, 2020
    Greece, already hit by ten cases of the new coronavirus, including one in serious condition, announced on Thursday that all public gatherings are banned in three Western regions.

    The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) announced late on Wednesday evening the closure of schools and universities, and the “suspension of all mass gatherings” until 6 March in the regions of Achaea and Elis in the Peloponnese, as well as on the island of Zante.

    These measures were announced after a 66-year-old man with the virus was hospitalized in Patras (West of Greece). The patient, who had returned from a trip to Israel and Egypt, suffers from pneumonia and is in a stable condition, according to the EODY.

    Related News

    His wife has also tested positive for the virus, according to Greek media.

    The ancient city of Olympia, where the Olympic flame is to be lit on 12 March for the Tokyo Olympics, is located in the Elis region.

    The Greek Olympic Committee said it would reduce accreditations “to those absolutely necessary” and limit festivities and gala evenings.

    The situation will be reassessed regularly, the Olympic Committee added.

    Greece has now ten cases of Covid-19, the first case of which appeared in Thessaloniki, the second-largest city in the north of the country.

     The Brussels Times

