On Thursday morning, 27 new cases of the coronavirus (Covid-19) have been confirmed in Belgium, bringing the total number of people infected to 50.

16 of the new patients live in Flanders, 9 in Wallonia and 2 in Brussels, according to the FPS Public Health.

This is the biggest increase in the number of new cases since the outbreak on Sunday. “Most of them just returned from holidays in Italy with mild symptoms (upper respiratory tract infections). The patients have been isolated and are being treated at home or in hospital,” the agency said.

“We expect this number to continue to rise,” the government department stated.

