 
EU condemns Trump’s ‘unilateral’ Schengen area travel ban
Thursday, 12 March, 2020
    EU condemns Trump’s ‘unilateral’ Schengen area travel ban

    Thursday, 12 March 2020
    “The coronavirus is a global crisis, not limited to any continent and it requires cooperation rather than unilateral action,” Michel and Von der Leyen said. Credit: Wikipedia

    The European Union has condemned the decision of President of the United States Donald Trump to ban all flights originating from the Schengen area as the new coronavirus (Covid-19) continues to spread.

    “The European Union disapproves of the fact that the U.S. decision to impose a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation,” a joint statement by European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

    President Trump on Thursday went on television to address the nation, arguing that the EU had not done enough to fight what he called a “foreign virus” and claiming the infection in the US had been “seeded” by European visitors.

    “We made a lifesaving move with early action on China,” Trump said. “Now we must take the same action with Europe,” he added.

    Trump’s restrictions apply to the Schengen area, but not to the United Kingdom, where the number of confirmed cases has reached 460, or Ireland, which is not a part of Schengen.

    “The coronavirus is a global crisis, not limited to any continent and it requires cooperation rather than unilateral action,” Michel and Von der Leyen said, adding that the EU is taking strong action to limit the spread of the virus.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

