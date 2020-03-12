 
Stopping public transport is ‘not an option’, says Mobility Minister
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 12 March, 2020
Latest News:
Stopping public transport is ‘not an option’, says...
‘Corona Time’ photo of Flemish students: ‘No offence...
All Belgian general hospitals mobilised to slowdown coronavirus...
Belgians far from keen on limiting speed to...
Coronavirus: EU member states impose borders controls...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 12 March 2020
    Stopping public transport is ‘not an option’, says Mobility Minister
    ‘Corona Time’ photo of Flemish students: ‘No offence intended’
    All Belgian general hospitals mobilised to slowdown coronavirus
    Belgians far from keen on limiting speed to improve air quality
    Coronavirus: EU member states impose borders controls
    Record cycling deaths in 2019, as road accidents increase once again
    Coronavirus: Flanders bans visits to nursing homes
    Coronavirus: Belgium advises against non-essential travel to Spain
    Trump bans travellers from Schengen area to US
    Coronavirus Italy: all shops closed, except for food and healthcare
    Coronavirus: Pandemic can be controlled
    Coronavirus: Brussels launches website and poster campaign
    Coronavirus outbreak is a global pandemic, WHO says
    Coronavirus: Doctors need paid for telephone consultations
    Travellers stranded by Thomas Cook begin to be reimbursed
    ‘Up to 70% of Germans’ will get coronavirus, says Merkel
    Coronavirus: A quarter of all flights at Brussels Airport cancelled
    Flanders gets a better credit rating than Belgium
    Switzerland reduces train service to Italy after fourth fatality
    How is SNCB fighting coronavirus?
    View more

    Stopping public transport is ‘not an option’, says Mobility Minister

    Thursday, 12 March 2020
    It is "not an option" to stop public transport from running, according to the minister. Credit: Belga

    It is not an option to stop public transport from running because of the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium, according to Flemish Minister for Mobility Lydia Peeters.

    The buses and trams of the public transport company De Lijn will continue to run according to the normal timetable for the time being. Not allowing them to run is “not an option,” according to Peeters on Radio 1 on Thursday morning. “We cannot stop public transport from running, because then we will stop everything from running. We cannot do that,” she added.

    “One in five families does not have a car, and is very much dependent on public transport,” Peeters said, adding that De Lijn, as well as TEC and STIB, are closely following the instructions of the government.

    Related News:

     

    The minister also refers to the call made to employers to show flexibility. “Let many people work from home and allow flexible hours, so the number of people on public transport is spread out,” Peeters said, and advised travellers to not get on a full bus.

    On Wednesday, railway company SNCB stated that it is not making any changes to its transport plan either, for the time being. Brussels public transport company STIB will also continue to run, unless told differently by the FPS Public Health.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job