Stopping public transport is ‘not an option’, says Mobility Minister

It is not an option to stop public transport from running because of the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium, according to Flemish Minister for Mobility Lydia Peeters.

The buses and trams of the public transport company De Lijn will continue to run according to the normal timetable for the time being. Not allowing them to run is “not an option,” according to Peeters on Radio 1 on Thursday morning. “We cannot stop public transport from running, because then we will stop everything from running. We cannot do that,” she added.

“One in five families does not have a car, and is very much dependent on public transport,” Peeters said, adding that De Lijn, as well as TEC and STIB, are closely following the instructions of the government.

The minister also refers to the call made to employers to show flexibility. “Let many people work from home and allow flexible hours, so the number of people on public transport is spread out,” Peeters said, and advised travellers to not get on a full bus.

On Wednesday, railway company SNCB stated that it is not making any changes to its transport plan either, for the time being. Brussels public transport company STIB will also continue to run, unless told differently by the FPS Public Health.

