Belgium’s football championship, the Pro League, has officially been stopped, its General Assembly announced on Friday.

The standings after 29 matchdays are considered to be the final ones, making Club Brugge champion for the 16th time, and causing Waasland-Beveren to relegate to Division 1B.

Earlier, the Pro League had announced that it would take into account the National Security Council’s decision to forbid all sports competitions until 31 July as it takes measures to combat the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Pro League had pushed back its General Assembly meeting several times awaiting a government decision.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times