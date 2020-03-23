 
Nearly a billion people in lockdown across the world
Monday, 23 March, 2020
    Nearly a billion people in lockdown across the world

    Monday, 23 March 2020
    Credit: Belga

    From Rome to New York to Paris, 900 million people across the world are confined to their homes this weekend, as part of the effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. 

    The new Coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 11,400 people and brought the world’s economy to its knees. 

    In the US, California, New York State, New Jersey, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Nevada have banned all non-essential activities, but President Trump has not yet ordered a full lockdown. The country’s three biggest cities, New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, are at a standstill and around 100 million people are stuck at home. 

    Italy, the most severely affected European country with 4,032 deaths so far, was also the first European country to issue a full lockdown for the entire population. It is also stepping up its measures to halt the disease’s rampage. All parks, green spaces and public gardens will be shut to the public this weekend to encourage Italians to stay at home as much as possible. Other restrictions will follow. 

    Nearly 900 million people in 35 countries have been asked to stay at home, according to an AFP database. 

    The global economy is suffering more every day due to the suspension in normal activities. The National Labour Organisation has warned that round 25 million jobs are under threat due to the lack of coordination at national level. 

    Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

