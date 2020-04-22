 
Germany approves clinical trials for Coronavirus vaccine
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 22 April, 2020
Latest News:
Germany approves clinical trials for Coronavirus vaccine...
Van Ranst: whoever leaked lockdown recommendations is ‘playing...
Italian newspaper criticised for body-shaming Maggie De Block...
Flanders eyes partially reopening schools in May...
Don’t forget about Global Warming, warns UN...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 22 April 2020
    Germany approves clinical trials for Coronavirus vaccine
    Van Ranst: whoever leaked lockdown recommendations is ‘playing with people’s lives’
    Italian newspaper criticised for body-shaming Maggie De Block
    Flanders eyes partially reopening schools in May
    Don’t forget about Global Warming, warns UN
    Flemish nature reserves on high alert for fires
    Coronavirus: faeces smeared on cars of health care workers
    Intelligence services accuse extreme right and Russians of spreading disinformation
    Coronavirus: Hundreds flown back to Belgium from Latin America
    Bozar director calls for exit strategy for cultural sector
    Coronavirus: anarchists call for violence against police
    Climate change: 2019 Europe’s warmest year on record
    Belgian PM laments lockdown recommendations leak
    Coronavirus: Berlin’s cultural life restarts from 4 May
    Belgium in Brief: How To Leave A Lockdown
    British wing of Le Pain Quotidien on the verge of bankruptcy
    Coronavirus: Flemish companies ‘ready’ to get back to business
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s death toll tops 6,000
    After the crisis, some shops may decide not to reopen
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 41,889 confirmed cases
    View more

    Germany approves clinical trials for Coronavirus vaccine

    Wednesday, 22 April 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Germany has approved clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine, its competent federal authority announced on Wednesday.

    These will be the first clinical trials for a vaccine against the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Germany and only the “fifth authorised clinical trial worldwide,” said the Federal Institute for Vaccines and Biomedicines (Paul-Ehrlich-Institut). 

    The vaccine was developed by Germany-based company BioNTech and American pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer.

    Related Articles

     

    The clinical trials will initially be carried out on 200 non-infected volunteers aged between 18 and 55 years, the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut said on its website.

    These first trials aim to “determine the general tolerance of the vaccine tested and its ability to provide an immune response against the pathogen,” they said.

    There are four vaccine candidates, according to BioNTech, “each representing different mRNA formats and target antigens.” mRNA stands for Messenger Ribonucleic Acid, which is the part of genetic material that transcribes DNA in the making of proteins. Antigens are substances in the body that trigger an immune response. 

    There will also be clinical trials in the United States “upon regulatory approval, which is expected shortly,” BioNTech announced.

    “We are pleased to have completed pre-clinical studies in Germany and will soon initiate this first-in-human trial ahead of our expectations,” BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said. “The speed with which we were able to move from the start of the program to trial initiation speaks to the high level of engagement from everyone involved.”

    Paul-Ehrlich-Institut “assumes that further clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine candidates will start in Germany in the next few months,” they said.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job