 
Coronavirus: Berlin’s cultural life restarts from 4 May
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 22 April, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Berlin’s cultural life restarts from 4 May...
Belgium in Brief: How To Leave A Lockdown...
British wing of Le Pain Quotidien on the...
Coronavirus: Flemish companies ‘ready’ to get back to...
Coronavirus: Belgium’s death toll tops 6,000...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 22 April 2020
    Coronavirus: Berlin’s cultural life restarts from 4 May
    Belgium in Brief: How To Leave A Lockdown
    British wing of Le Pain Quotidien on the verge of bankruptcy
    Coronavirus: Flemish companies ‘ready’ to get back to business
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s death toll tops 6,000
    After the crisis, some shops may decide not to reopen
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 41,889 confirmed cases
    Leaving lockdown: how it could happen in Belgium
    Coronavirus: Flemish mayors push for clarity on use of face masks
    The Flemish trust in science, but not so much in scientists
    Netherlands to reopen primary schools from 11 May
    Coronavirus: transport firms want mandatory face masks
    Poll: 90% favour more teleworking after confinement
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s high death toll will deter tourists
    Face masks cost up to 2.5 times more in online pharmacies
    Coronavirus: Pharmaceutical industry feels ‘resilient’ to crisis
    All care centre staff in contact with residents advised to wear masks
    Brussels considers mass purchase of masks for general public
    Coronavirus: world famine could double in 2020
    Coronavirus: City of Brussels lowers speed limit to 20 km/h
    View more

    Coronavirus: Berlin’s cultural life restarts from 4 May

    Wednesday, 22 April 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Berlin’s cultural life can start to pick up again as the city’s lockdown rules are being amended.

    The German capital’s state-owned museums and galleries, as well as libraries, will be open to the public again from 4 May, its Senate decided on Tuesday. The Opera and other music venues will remain closed until the end of July, however.

    The announcement comes as Berlin’s Senate revised the restrictions imposed on its citizens. Other changes to the measures include the reopening of schools from 27 April, the allowance of important family events such as weddings and christenings with up to 20 people, and the reopening of hairdressers from 4 May.

    “The situation remains very, very fragile,” said Berlin Mayor Michael Müller, stressing that there can currently be no question of easing all the lockdown rules, and that social distancing will still need to be respected.

    Related Articles

     

    The news follows Germany’s announcement that stores of smaller than 800 square metres would be allowed to resume activity and that final-year high school students in several regions including Berlin would be allowed to go back to school.

    As for Belgium, the National Security Council will meet on Friday to discuss a gradual phase-out of the lockdown, which is currently set to last until at least 3 May

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job