Coronavirus: Berlin’s cultural life restarts from 4 May...

Berlin’s cultural life can start to pick up again as the city’s lockdown rules are being amended.

The German capital’s state-owned museums and galleries, as well as libraries, will be open to the public again from 4 May, its Senate decided on Tuesday. The Opera and other music venues will remain closed until the end of July, however.

The announcement comes as Berlin’s Senate revised the restrictions imposed on its citizens. Other changes to the measures include the reopening of schools from 27 April, the allowance of important family events such as weddings and christenings with up to 20 people, and the reopening of hairdressers from 4 May.



“The situation remains very, very fragile,” said Berlin Mayor Michael Müller, stressing that there can currently be no question of easing all the lockdown rules, and that social distancing will still need to be respected.

Related Articles

The news follows Germany’s announcement that stores of smaller than 800 square metres would be allowed to resume activity and that final-year high school students in several regions including Berlin would be allowed to go back to school.

As for Belgium, the National Security Council will meet on Friday to discuss a gradual phase-out of the lockdown, which is currently set to last until at least 3 May.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times