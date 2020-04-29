 
Coronavirus is 'under control' in Denmark, says Prime Minister
Wednesday, 29 April, 2020
    Coronavirus is ‘under control’ in Denmark, says Prime Minister

    Wednesday, 29 April 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    The spread of the coronavirus in Denmark is under control, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told parliament on Wednesday.

    “The infection is under control and the Danish strategy has succeeded in a difficult first phase,” Frederiksen added, addressing the Folketinget, Denmark’s unicameral parliament.

    From 1 April, Denmark ramped up screening to include people presenting mild symptoms of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), whereas previously only patients with moderate to severe symptoms were being tested.

    Denmark closed nurseries, schools, high schools, gymnasiums and colleges, as well as places open to the public such as restaurants and bars, gyms and hair salons to curb the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19). The country also banned gatherings of more than 10 people.

    Some of these restrictions have now been lifted. For example, children up to the 6th grade have been allowed to return to school, and hairdressing salons, as well as tattoo parlours, have reopened. A second phase of reopening is due to begin after 10 May.

    Denmark has counted 9,206 cases of coronavirus and 443 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

    The Brussels Times

