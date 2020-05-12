More details on Spain’s 14-day traveller quarantine...

Spain, in the midst of a cautious deconfinement, has said it will strictly limit the entry into the country and impose a quarantine in order to avoid the importation of new cases of coronavirus, its government announced Tuesday

The country, which had already closed land borders on 17 March, will also re-establish air and sea border measures from Friday, according to a text published in the Official Journal.

Only Spaniards, residents in Spain, cross-border workers, healthcare workers coming to work or anyone coming for reasons in extreme circumstances will be allowed to enter the country. This provision is set to last until the end of the state of emergency, which is in force until 24 May but may be extended.

As the external borders of the EU and the Schengen area are already closed with few exceptions, this measure concerns EU nationals. Those authorised to enter Spanish territory will be subject to a 14-day quarantine, the government said.

They will only be allowed to leave – wearing a mask – to buy basic necessities, to seek medical treatment or in cases of emergency.

However, this measure does not apply to cross-border workers, cargo carriers, airline crews and medical personnel if they come to work in Spain, provided they have not been in contact with people who are ill with Covid-19.

