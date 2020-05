Terraces of bars and restaurants have been allowed to reopen in some parts of Spain as of Monday in a step towards deconfinement.

Spain’s deconfinement, which will happen gradually until the end of June, has three phases. The passage from one phase to another depends on the epidemic’s evolution.

In areas allowed to move into this first phase, meetings of up to ten people are now permitted. Small shops, churches, and museums are also allowed to reopen while limiting capacity.

Madrid and Barcelona, Spain’s two biggest cities and those most affected by the pandemic, have yet to be allowed to deconfine.

Coronavirus has caused more than 26,000 deaths in the country, which has counted 223,578 confirmed cases – the most of any European country – as of Sunday, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Belgium has counted 8,707 deaths and 53,449 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The Brussels Times