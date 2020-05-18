 
Deconfinement: Italy reopens shops, cafés and terraces
Monday, 18 May, 2020
    Monday, 18 May 2020
    Deconfinement: Italy reopens shops, cafés and terraces
    Deconfinement: Italy reopens shops, cafés and terraces

    Monday, 18 May 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    Italy will reopen shops, cafés and terraces from Monday, moving into the next phase of its deconfinement after a lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

    The country, on lockdown since 9 March, was the first in the world to adopt a total confinement of its population. On 4 May, Italy first lifted some restrictions.

    Besides shops, cafés and terraces, St. Peter’s Basilica is allowing visitors again from Monday, but Mass will not take place there yet. However, there will be Mass in Milan’s Duomo cathedral at noon on Monday.

    145 people in Italy died in the last 24 hours, the Italian Civil Protection announced on Sunday. This is the lowest daily death toll since the start of the country’s lockdown,

    Italy has been heavily affected by coronavirus, counting a total of 225,435 confirmed cases and 31,908 deaths as of Sunday.

    Meanwhile, Belgium counted 55,280 confirmed cases and 9,052 deaths as of Sunday.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

