Deconfinement: Italy reopens shops, cafés and terraces
Monday, 18 May 2020
Credit: Pixabay
Italy will reopen shops, cafés and terraces from Monday, moving into the next phase of its deconfinement after a lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.
The country, on lockdown since 9 March, was the first in the world to adopt a total confinement of its population. On 4 May, Italy first lifted some restrictions.
Besides shops, cafés and terraces, St. Peter’s Basilica is allowing visitors again from Monday, but Mass will not take place there yet. However, there will be Mass in Milan’s Duomo cathedral at noon on Monday.