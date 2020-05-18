 
Coronavirus: over 315,000 people have died worldwide
Monday, 18 May, 2020
    Coronavirus: over 315,000 people have died worldwide

    Monday, 18 May 2020
    The United States is the most affected country in terms of both deaths and cases. Credit: Pixabay

    At least 315,270 people have died of the new coronavirus worldwide, according to an AFP tally on Monday.

    More than 4,727,220 cases of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) have been officially diagnosed in 196 countries and territories since the start of the pandemic. This does not reflect the actual number of infections, as many countries are testing only those in hospital. However, at least 1,700,000 patients are now considered to have recovered from the virus.

    The United States is the most affected country in terms of both deaths (89,564) and cases (1,486,742). At least 272,265 people were reported recovered.

    Related Articles

     

    The next-most affected countries are the United Kingdom (34,636 deaths for 243,303 cases), Italy with (31,908 deaths, 225,435 cases), France (28,108 deaths, 179,569 cases) and Spain with 27,650 deaths and 231,350 cases.

    Europe totalled 166,836 deaths and 1,901,173 cases on Monday at 1:00 PM Belgian time. The continent is followed by the United States and Canada (95,451 deaths for 1,563,744 cases), Latin America and the Caribbean (29,493 deaths out of 524,050 cases), Asia (12,394 deaths, 362,543 cases) and the Middle East, with 8,204 deaths and 282,288 cases. Africa counted 2,765 deaths out of 85,028 cases, and Oceania counted 127 deaths (8,402 cases).

    Belgium, as of Monday, has counted 55,559 confirmed cases and 9,080 deaths due to the new coronavirus.

    The Brussels Times

