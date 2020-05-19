Coronavirus: Russia nears 300,000 confirmed cases...

Russia is approaching 300,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, according to official figures published on Tuesday.

Authorities recorded less than 10,000 cases for the fourth consecutive day and believe the situation is stabilising.

9,263 new cases of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) were officially recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 299,941. That makes Russia the second most affected country in the world after the United States in terms of the number of infections.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced on Monday that Russia had “stopped the growth” of infections.

Russia has also recorded 115 coronavirus related deaths in the last 24 hours, with the death toll now reaching 2,837.

Critics have questioned the real number of deaths, accusing Russia of knowingly underestimating the true toll.

The authorities have rejected the accusations, saying that only deaths whose primary cause is the coronavirus are recorded, while other countries count almost all deaths of patients who tested positive.

Because the pandemic came to Russia later, authorities had time to prepare hospitals and implement a massive screening policy, they said.

Belgium counted 55,791 confirmed cases and 9,108 deaths due to coronavirus as of Tuesday.

The Brussels Times