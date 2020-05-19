Coronavirus baby boom: Indonesia expects 420,000 more babies...

Indonesia could see a baby boom due to coronavirus confinement measures that limit access to contraception, its national family planning agency said on Tuesday.

The country could see up to 420,000 more babies born than expected, according to calculations by Indonesia’s Family Planning and Population Service (BKKBN).

Small clinics have closed and doctors see far fewer patients since the country implemented confinement measures to contain the new coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak. As a result, access to contraceptives and family planning consultations have become more difficult, the agency said.

Related Articles

“Many people obey government directives and stay in their homes except in emergencies. And I guess for many, contraception is not considered an emergency,” explained Hasto Wardoyo, the head of the BKKBN.

The service estimates that about 10% of the country’s population no longer has access to birth control.

Indonesia is the third-most affected country in South-East Asia by the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), counting 17,514 confirmed cases and 1,148 deaths.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times