 
Coronavirus baby boom: Indonesia expects 420,000 more babies
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 19 May, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus baby boom: Indonesia expects 420,000 more babies...
STIB bus driver tests positive for coronavirus...
Europe-wide protests against Shell as shareholders meet...
Over half of coronavirus patients say they caught...
Flemish school gives children hoops for social distance...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 19 May 2020
    Coronavirus baby boom: Indonesia expects 420,000 more babies
    STIB bus driver tests positive for coronavirus
    Europe-wide protests against Shell as shareholders meet
    Over half of coronavirus patients say they caught virus at work: survey
    Flemish school gives children hoops for social distance
    €114 million worth of cannabis seized from Brussels food market
    Lockdown: poison centre records 15% increase in calls
    Belgian post adapts services for upcoming Ascension weekend
    EasyJet hackers steal data from 9 million customers
    Coronavirus: Belgium brought home over 9,000 people since onset
    Coronavirus: Russia nears 300,000 confirmed cases
    Elephant dies at Zoo Planckendael
    Belgium in Brief: Connection Problems
    Three football teams to host European Solidarity Cup
    Contacts of infected people should also be tested, says virologist
    Qantas Airways will fly without social distancing
    Belgium’s face mask filter order will arrive late
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 55,791 confirmed cases
    Trump threatens to indefinitely suspend WHO contributions
    Telenet: Thousands left without internet in Brussels
    View more

    Coronavirus baby boom: Indonesia expects 420,000 more babies

    Tuesday, 19 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Indonesia could see a baby boom due to coronavirus confinement measures that limit access to contraception, its national family planning agency said on Tuesday.

    The country could see up to 420,000 more babies born than expected, according to calculations by Indonesia’s Family Planning and Population Service (BKKBN).

    Small clinics have closed and doctors see far fewer patients since the country implemented confinement measures to contain the new coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak. As a result, access to contraceptives and family planning consultations have become more difficult, the agency said.

    Related Articles

     

    “Many people obey government directives and stay in their homes except in emergencies. And I guess for many, contraception is not considered an emergency,” explained Hasto Wardoyo, the head of the BKKBN.

    The service estimates that about 10% of the country’s population no longer has access to birth control. 

    Indonesia is the third-most affected country in South-East Asia by the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), counting 17,514 confirmed cases and 1,148 deaths.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job