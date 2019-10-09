Halle shooter placed handmade explosives in front of synagogue

The 70 people who were present in the synagogue at the time of the events were evacuated at the end of the afternoon.
According to Max Privorozki, the president of the Jewish community in Halle, this was a targeted attack, especially taking into account that it was Yom Kippur, a Jewish religious celebration. He points out that the attacker attempted to enter the synagogue with grenades, weapons and homemade bombs.
The anti-terrorist prosecutor’s office in Karlsruhe, Germany, has been brought into the investigation. Various elements indicate an attack in connection with the extreme right, according to a spokesperson.