    16 people found trapped in a trailer on a ferry to Ireland

    Thursday, 21 November 2019
    They reportedly got on board of the ferry in Belgium. Credit: Belga

    Sixteen people were found trapped in a trailer on a ferry from France to Ireland, the shipping company Stena Line reported on Thursday.

    They were all between 20 and 40 years old and reportedly got on board of the ferry in Belgium, reports De Morgen.

    This incident comes a few weeks after the bodies of 39 Vietnamese people were found in a container in Essex, near London. In another incident on Tuesday, the crew of a DFDS ferry discovered 25 people in a refrigerated container on a boat going to Great Britain.

    The 16 people were on a ferry from the French city of Cherbourg in the Normandy region, to the Irish port of Rosslare.

    It was “during a routine inspection” on Wednesday at around 9:00 PM, that “one of our employees discovered 16 people in a sealed trailer,” Ian Hampton, the company’s communications director, said in a statement.

    According to him, all people, whose nationality has not been specified, appear to be in good health, but some do not seem to have eaten for days. The shipping company says it has contacted the authorities and immigration services in Rosslare. In the port, the Irish police and emergency services are waiting for the ferry to arrive.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

