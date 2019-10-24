 
39 dead bodies found in cooling container in Essex: what is known so far
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 24 October, 2019
Latest News:
ING closes another 22 agencies in Belgium...
British football fans mistake Genk for Ghent and...
One of Belgium’s most wanted fugitives arrested in...
Drug gang recruiting girls to avoid police given...
Belgian truck driver missing for nearly 48 hours...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 24 October 2019
    ING closes another 22 agencies in Belgium
    British football fans mistake Genk for Ghent and end up in the wrong city game
    One of Belgium’s most wanted fugitives arrested in France
    Drug gang recruiting girls to avoid police given combined 50-year sentence
    Belgian truck driver missing for nearly 48 hours after fatal floods in Spain
    Suspended sentence for dentist guilty of sixteen sexual harassment charges
    Two Brussels municipalities named as the poorest in Belgium
    39 dead bodies found in cooling container in Essex: what is known so far
    Belgian mayor criticised for preventing deportation of Albanian family
    Extinction Rebellion: Greens call for investigation into police violence
    Aalst caricatures of Orthodox Jews on pots of gold found to not be illegal in ‘specific’ carnival context
    Belgian probe into discovery of 39 bodies inside Essex trailer will focus on ‘organisers’
    Health care staff to strike outside hospitals across Belgium on Thursday
    Investigation begins into gruesome discovery of 39 bodies in a trailer truck
    ‘Impossible’ that 39 found dead inside trailer got onboard at Zeebrugge, says mayor
    Elderly couple locked in bathroom during armed robbery in Laeken
    Woman dies after chain-reaction crash inside supermarket parking lot
    Two listeria cases detected in Belgium after deadly Dutch outbreak
    Belgian company to build ‘gigantic’ hotel in Dubai with 100 swimming pools
    Drug trafficker associated with infamous Belgian paedophile Dutroux dies at the age of 78
    View more

    39 dead bodies found in cooling container in Essex: what is known so far

    Thursday, 24 October 2019

    A truck carrying a refrigerated container with 39 dead bodies was found in the English city of Essex on Wednesday.

    According to the British police, the truck had sailed by boat from the Belgian city of Zeebrugge, close to Bruges, to the town of Purfleet in England and was then placed in Grays, reports De Morgen.

    Here’s what is known at the moment:

    It entered England via Zeebrugge

    The Belgian shipping line company Cobelfret detected the transport that carried the refrigerated container in which 39 dead bodies of reportedly Chinese nationality were found, and confirmed that it passed through their checks, reports De Morgen.

    It was initially assumed that the truck carrying the container had arrived in England from Bulgaria via the town of Holyhead in Wales.

    The victims were Chinese citizens

    The identification of 39 victims has begun. Both the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the British authorities have confirmed on Thursday that the bodies are all Chinese citizens, according to several British media sources.

    There would be 38 adults and a teenager. The police warned, however, that the process of identifying the bodies will not be a quick process.

    The truck could not be scanned properly as it was a cooling container

    The people were transported in a refrigerated container, which is how they passed through all the security checks. “A cooling container is insulated and hermetically sealed so tightly that a heat scanner would not detect any heat,” said Dirk De fauw, the mayor of Bruges and the chairman of the port, reports VRT NWS, adding that detection dogs or CO2 meters also cannot be used, for the same reasons.

    Related News:

     

    “Using a heat scanner on cooling transport is impossible because the containers are hermetically sealed. Apart from that, the paperwork and sealing of the truck were completely in order,” the port personnel said, reports De Morgen. A refrigerated container is only broken open if there are indications of suspicious transport, if the seal has been broken or if there are errors with the paperwork.

    The involvement of professional crime gang suspected

    “Everything points to a very professional criminal gang that already put these people in the container before it was sealed, meaning just outside of the port area. We assume that it was impossible for those people to crawl into the container in the port area within the port itself. Especially seeing as the seal was intact and there were no signs of a breach,” said De fauw.

    Officers in Northern Ireland have raided two houses and the National Crime Agency said it was working to identify “organised crime groups who may have played a part,” reports BBC.

    The driver ‘most likely’ did not know about the people inside

    The driver, 25, is from the city of Armagh, Northern Ireland. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and is being questioned by British authorities on Thursday.

    The man “most likely” had no knowledge of plans for human trafficking, report British media. According to some of his friends, the trucker had parked his vehicle on an industrial estate and left to do some paperwork. He opened the container and found the bodies. He called the emergency services, who in turn informed the police.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    This story is updating.

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job