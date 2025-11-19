Where to watch films on the big screen in Brussels?

The cultural scene of the Belgian capital has a lot to offer to fans of the seventh art: Cinema.

As the weather turns colder in the country, there's nothing like a few hours spent inside watching a classic or a new release on the big screen.

The Brussels Times put together a list of some of the cinemas in the capital to help you find your next favourite theatre.

CINEMATEK

CINEMATEK is a perfect spot for film fanatics who are interested in experiencing more than just a regular film screening.

Beyond a theatre, CINEMATEK is an international film archive with a particular focus on Belgian and regional cinema. It has been preserving and showcasing a diverse selection of films since it was founded in 1938.

With 3000 screenings annually, it aims to contribute to social and cultural dialogue while offering an opportunity to discover film history with a rich programme, including festivals, seminars, and previews.

Filmgoers can look forward to classic as well as contemporary films of all genres, including documentaries, silent films or even B-movies.

9 rue Baron Horta 1000 Bruxelles. Find more information here.

Nova

When walking through the centre of the capital, it is difficult to miss Cinema Nova, with its unique and artistic aesthetic.

The theatre embraces more independent, contemporary and unseen films. Its programme typically changes bimonthly and includes a variety of types of films ranging from short films to longer features.

In addition to its regular screenings, cinema Nova also invites young or smaller independent filmmakers to freely show their films to a large audience via its 'Open Screen' sessions.

Rue d'Arenberg 3, 1000 Bruxelles. Find more information here.

Cinéma Galeries

In the heart of the capital is the art house cinema Cinéma Galeries. The venue, designed with elements of Art Deco and Modernism, was built in 1939. It includes two screening rooms, an exhibition hall and a bar.

The cinema offers a diverse programme of films with a particular focus on arthouse releases in different languages.

Additionally, the cinema has an 'expat cinema' series, where it screens recent foreign language films with English subtitles every week.

Galerie de la Reine 28, 1000 Brussel. Find more information here.

Cinema RITCS

In the basement of the RICTS School of Arts is a cinema with the mission to foster a "vibrant community of cinephiles" in the Belgian capital.

The venue prides itself in being a spot where arthouse cinema and education meet, offering not only film screenings but also lectures and after talks.

The cinema, which seats 123 people, promises a "thrilling and always surprising film programme" often curated with a variety of partners, ranging from cult film festivals to the local university.

Rue Antoine Dansaert 70, 1000 Bruxelles. Find more information here.

