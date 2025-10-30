The Brussels Times Gig Guide: What are the best concerts this November?

One of the city's great hidden treasures, the Brussels music scene hosts some of the biggest and best up-and-coming artists and bands in the international, European and Belgian scene.

Every month, Europe's capital has no shortage of thrilling concerts – and picking out the best gigs can be tough. This is why we have put together a monthly guide to discover the best live acts in the city, perfect for new and old Brussels folk alike.

Carefully selected by music journalist Simon Taylor, here are The Brussels Times' choices for the concerts and gigs that you and your friends should not miss throughout November.

A message from Simon: Making the selection of the best gigs in Brussels this month was harder than ever as there are no fewer than 30 shows that I would go to if I had the time.

Best gigs this month:

1 November

Tristwch Y Fenywod

Botanique, parts of Les Nuits

Trstwch Y Fenywod ("the sadness of women" in Welsh) are a Gothic rock and psychedelic group made up of three lesbian women who make songs about love, death, melancholy, paganism, the environment and geography. Oh, and they sing in Welsh. Quite the fun night out, I think you would agree. More seriously, their music is entrancing and hypnotic and draws you in with its droning textures and emotional intensity.

7 November

Deep Sea Diver

Botanique

Deep Sea Diver is the project of Jessica Dobson and her partner and drummer, Peter Mansen. They have been making well-crafted indie music since 2009 when they released their first EP. Last year, they signed to cult label Sub Pop (home to grunge legends Nirvana and Soundgarden) who released their latest LP, Billboard Heart, in February.

Dobson’s thoughtful yet gutsy songs are for fans of indie darling Sharon Van Etten (with whom she collaborated), reigning Americana queen Waxahatchee and the dream pop of Weyes Blood but with the sly humour of songwriters like Courtney Barnett.

9 November

Cate Le Bon

Botanique

Le Bon (her name is a tribute to the singer of 80s pretty-boy band Duran Duran) has gone from the rural Welsh backwater of Penboyr in Carmathenshire to become one of the most important figures in contemporary British alternative music. Her ascent reminds me of her compatriot John Cale, who went from a small village north of Swansea to be a founding member of the Velvet Underground, one of the most influential art-rock bands. Le Bon came to public attention back in 2007 when she supported Welsh indie superhero Gruff Rhys of Super Furry Animals on his solo tour. She released a Welsh language EP, Edrych yn Llygaid Ceffyl Benthyg (Looking in the Eyes of a Borrowed Horse) in 2008 and never looked back.

In September, she released her seventh studio album, Michelangelo Dying. Le Bon is a tireless innovator from one album to the next but her repertoire draws on her vast range of influences from German motorik to the Velvets’ arch and arty tunes. Live, she is enigmatic but witty. She challenges the audience with the question, "Is this the real me?" without ever seeming to know the answer herself.

11 November

Orchestra Baobab

Ancienne Belgique

Good old Brussels keeps on serving up treats in the form of some of the greatest African bands and musicians. After M’Bilia Bel’s planned gig at La Madeleine (which was postponed to 7 November), it’s the turn of the stars of Senegalese music, Orchestra Baobab. The Orchestra was formed in the 1970s where they were the house band of the famous Baobab club in Dakar.

Many of the band’s members had been in the equally famous Star Band. The group plays an intoxicating mixture of Cuban-influenced music and songs in Senegal’s native Wolof language. The band’s best-known album, Pirate’s Choice, was released by London record label World Circuit in 1989 after the orchestra had broken up before reforming in 2001. It features Senegal’s best-known musician Youssou N’Dour. My favourite song of theirs is Nijaay from the Made in Dakar album that was released in 2007.

20 November

Meule

Botanique

Meule are a French trio from Tours that have been playing since 2019. Both visually and musically, the group stand out with their use of two drummers (arranged face to face for live shows) and a giant modular synth played by the guitarist. Their music is intense but danceable with the pulsing arpeggios of the synth combined with the pounding drums. Overall, the effect is a mixture of krautrock motorik and psychedelia. I can see the Brussels crowd going wild for these French iconoclasts.

21 November

Sophye Soliveau

Bozar

There has been a wave of women harpists playing jazz, hip-hop and soul in the last five to ten years with artists such as Brandee Younger from the US and Ukrainian Alina Bzhezhinska who is now based in the UK. Sophye Soliveau, originally from Guadeloupe and now based in France, is a singer as well as a harpist.

While Younger and Bzhezhinska are inspired by the spiritual jazz of Alice Coltrane, Soliveau’s influences are more jazz singers like Rachelle Ferrell and Bobby McFerrin as well as soul and gospel. For her Bozar show, she will be accompanied by three backing vocalists, as well as bass and drums.

24 November

Joy Crookes

Ancienne Belgique

Joy Crookes is a singer songwriter from Elephant and Castle in South London and the child of a Bangladeshi mother and Irish father. Her music is a mix of neo-soul, jazz and RnB but with strong pop influences. Growing up in London, she was exposed to a huge range of music, including reggae and Irish artists like Sinead O’Connor.

Check out her acoustic version of Van Morrison’s Madame George on YouTube to get a flavour of her versatility. Her first album, Skin. Includes two great singles, Feet Don’t Fail Me Now, an irresistible dancefloor filler, and When You Were Mine. She has just released her second studio album, Juniper, which includes a track with US RnB star Vince Staples and the single, I Knew You’d Kill with its witty references to 60s TV.

30 November

Sudan Archives

Botanique

Brittney Denise Parks is a violinist and singer based in LA. She is self-taught on violin and uses her instrument alongside backing tracks to create a heady blend of distinctive RnB tunes. She has just released her third studio album, The BPM, to great acclaim.

The album explores different types of dance music, including those from Detroit and Chicago, the hometowns of her parents. Last time she played in Brussels it was upstairs at Ancienne Belgique’s club and she was alone on stage with backing tracks. It will be interesting to see if she comes with a band to Botanique.

