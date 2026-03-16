'Sentimental Value' wins the Oscar for Best International Film

Norwegian director and screenwriter Joachim Trier attends the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The Norwegian film “Sentimental Value” won the Oscar for Best International Feature at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday, held in Hollywood.

The movie tells the poignant story of a strained reunion between a filmmaker father returning after years of absence and his two daughters, who have adapted to life without him.

Agnes and Nora, the film’s protagonists, face emotional turmoil when their father unexpectedly re-enters their lives. Nora, a theatre actress, rejects his offer to star in his next film, a defiant move that prompts him to cast a young Hollywood celebrity instead, reigniting painful family memories.

Directed by Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value” explores the vulnerabilities and romanticism of artists. The film, already acclaimed at Cannes, edged out strong contenders including “The Secret Agent” (Brazil), “A Simple Accident” (France), “Sirat” (Spain), and “The Voice of Hind Rajab” (Tunisia).

Winners' list

The winners of the 98th Academy Awards, held on Sunday in Los Angeles, have been announced.

The award for Best Picture went to One Battle After Another.

Paul Thomas Anderson earned the award for Best Director for his work on One Battle After Another.

Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for her performance in Hamnet, while Michael B. Jordan received Best Actor for his role in Sinners.

Amy Madigan was awarded Best Supporting Actress for her role in Vanishing, and Sean Penn won Best Supporting Actor for One Battle After Another.

The Best Animated Feature award went to Kpop Demon Hunters.

Mr. Nobody Against Putin won the award for Best Documentary.

One Battle After Another emerged as the biggest winner of the night, taking home six awards in total.

Related News