Belgian movie wins prestigious award in Berlin

European Children's Film Association awards in Berlin. Credit: ECFA - European Children's Film Association / Facebook

The Belgian animated film ‘Hannah & the Crocodile’ has been named Best European Young Audience Short Film by the European Children’s Film Association (ECFA) in Berlin.

The stop-motion animation, directed by Lore Mechelaere, received the award from an international jury of film professionals.

The film follows the story of Fien, who discovers her sister Hannah is threatened by a “crocodile,” a metaphor for eating disorders. Together, with the support of their parents, they confront the monster.

The production company Het Peloton expressed its joy at the recognition, stating, “Winning the ECFA Award is an incredible honour. It shows that Hannah’s story resonates universally and can inspire young people across Europe. This award marks the culmination of a long and intensive journey.”

The ECFA Awards, often referred to as the “Oscars of European youth cinema”, are presented annually in categories such as Best Feature Film, Best Short Film, and Best Documentary. Winners are selected from films nominated by 26 film festivals across Europe.

