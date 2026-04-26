Want to own a piece of the Eiffel Tower? Now's your chance

Credit: Pixabay

A fragment of one of the world’s most iconic landmarks is about to go up for sale. A section of the original staircase of the Eiffel Tower will be auctioned in Paris next month – though the buyers need to have both the budget and the space to house it.

A relic of the 19th century

According to CNN, the steel spiral segment once connected the second and third floors of the tower when it opened in 1889. Standing 2.75 metres high and measuring 1.75 metres in diameter, the structure includes 14 steps mounted on a cross-shaped base.

The staircase dates back to the Exposition Universelle of 1889, which marked the 100th anniversary of the French Revolution. For decades, millions of visitors climbed these very steps to reach the summit of the tower before elevators replaced them during a major renovation in 1983.

Six-figure expectations

The sale will be conducted by Artcurial on 21 May in Paris. The auction house estimates the staircase section will fetch between €120,000 and €150,000.

“This piece has remained in the same private collection for over 40 years,” Sabrina Dolla, associate director at Artcurial, told CNN, noting it has been fully restored ahead of the sale.

Dolla described the object as more than a collector’s item. “It’s an immersive experience, a stationary journey through time and space,” she said.

Pieces scattered across the globe

When the staircase was dismantled in 1983, around 20 sections were sold. Many remain in private hands, while others are displayed in institutions such as the Musée d’Orsay and the Cité des Sciences et de l’Industrie.

Beyond France, fragments have found homes as far as Japan and the United States, including near the Statue of Liberty.

Past auctions have shown strong demand. In 2016, another section sold for more than €500,000, driven in part by intense competition among international collectors, CNN notes.

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