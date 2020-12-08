Flemish universities remain in code red through February...

The decision to extend code red was taken in consultation with virologists, Het Laatste Nieuws reports, and will be re-evaluated ant the end of February.
“Many students and teachers hoped for a quicker relaxation, but we don’t want a yo-yo,” Weyts underlined, noting that “the situation is still precarious at the moment.”
Meanwhile, rector Rik Van de Walle of the University of Ghent (UGent) announced that his university would continue operating under code red until at least 21 March, saying that “the recent evolution of the corona indicators should encourage us to remain cautious and caring.”