   
Belgian universities allowed partial campus reopening for exams
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 30 November, 2020
Latest News:
Crisis Centre urges Belgians to shop online...
Belgian universities allowed partial campus reopening for exams...
Belgium spent €4.3 million on coronavirus drug not...
Belgium’s coronavirus figures drop further, 906 patients in...
What are the rules when Belgium’s shops reopen?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 30 November 2020
    Crisis Centre urges Belgians to shop online
    Belgian universities allowed partial campus reopening for exams
    Belgium spent €4.3 million on coronavirus drug not recommended by WHO
    Belgium’s coronavirus figures drop further, 906 patients in intensive care
    What are the rules when Belgium’s shops reopen?
    Coronavirus: Belgian music festivals ready to assist in mass vaccination campaign
    Culture: SMAK museum in Ghent wants to clone itself
    Largest wind farm in North Sea ready for use
    Conflict in Ethiopia: “We can handle the situation in Tigray without mediation”
    New measures will not be eased for the holidays, health minister warns
    Entertaining Mike Tyson – Roy Jones Jr. boxing bout ends in draw
    Bruges turns off its ‘Wintergloed’ lights on Sunday evening
    No “Sound and light” show at Grand Place, says Brussels Mayor
    Coronavirus: Authorities warn against crowds at end-of-year festivals
    Flemish government ‘leaning towards postponing January sales’
    Vlaams Belang member ousted after honouring Nazi soldier on Armistice Day
    Coronavirus: Hospitals can reopen for non-essential care
    Covid-19: Medical body critical of government handling of crisis
    Most museums in Flanders will not reopen on 1 December
    Coronavirus: Hundreds protest against curfew in Liège
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian universities allowed partial campus reopening for exams

    Monday, 30 November 2020
    © Belga

    Universities in Belgium can begin welcoming limited groups of students back on campus for certain exams or activities, ministers of education said.

    Flemish universities and colleges (hogescholen) will be able to hold on-site exams from Monday, the regional education minister, Ben Weyts, confirmed, adding that the measure applied in priority to practical examinations, for example in the arts.

    Ahead of Belgium’s return to lockdown in late October, several universities announced they were activating code-red and switching back to distance-learning education.

    Related News:

     

    Flemish institutions will also be allowed to organise in-person integration activities or talks aimed particularly at first-year students ahead of their first exams.

    Francophone universities in Brussels and Wallonia will also be allowed to hold some in-person exam sessions for the January sessions, the minister of higher education for the Brussels-Wallonia Federation, Valérie Glatigny, confirmed on Saturday.

    Weyts said that the decision to allow students to return to campus was taken after consultation with virologists, education officials and student bodies.

    In Francophone institutes, a maximum of 200 students will be allowed to sit for an exam in a single room with a social distance of 1.5 metres between them. Face masks will also be mandatory throughout the duration of the test.

    The staff there will have to implement a circulation circuit for students to limit contacts while moving around the room, which must also be “frequently and sufficiently ventilated,” according to a statement by Glatigny.

    Additional exceptions for exams for which a distance-learning alternative is “impossible” will be allowed as well, as long as they take place with one student at a time, with a limited number of examiners and without a public.

    The ministers’ statements came after the federal government announced the latest update in coronavirus rules for the end-of-year period, which include the reopening of non-essential shops and some exceptions on social contact restrictions for the holidays.

    Overall, distance learning is still the norm in both Flemish and Francophone universities, with the former stressing that colleges may only be at 10% of their normal capacities and the latter saying that, at any given time, institutions may only have 25% of their total student bodies present at the same time on campus.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times