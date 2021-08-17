   
Mask requirement in schools relaxed in Wallonia and Flandres, not Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 17 August, 2021
Latest News:
Mask requirement in schools relaxed in Wallonia and...
First Belgian plane left for Afghanistan evacuation...
Belgian Red Cross receives record €35 million for...
Summer 2021 wettest since observations started in 1833...
Travellers can soon verify own Covid documents to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 17 August 2021
    Mask requirement in schools relaxed in Wallonia and Flandres, not Brussels
    First Belgian plane left for Afghanistan evacuation
    Belgian Red Cross receives record €35 million for flood victims
    Summer 2021 wettest since observations started in 1833
    Travellers can soon verify own Covid documents to avoid airport waiting times
    Belgium to evacuate interpreters and rights activists from Afghanistan
    ‘Godfather of Sudoku’ Maki Kaji has died aged 69
    The Paralympic Games to take place behind closed doors
    Health minister pushing for mandatory vaccination of health care staff
    Two Belgian supermarket retailers to ban all broiler chickens from 2026
    More than 500 Covid patients in hospital for first time in 2 months
    The Recap: All Eyes on Afghanistan as Taliban Takes Over
    Construction costs continue to rise but stability is on the horizon
    Brussels’ flower carpet replaced by Covid-safe floral tour
    Brussels police launch new street harassment awareness project
    IKEA introduces shuttle bus to and from Antwerp store to reduce traffic
    Government gives go-ahead for evacuation mission from Afghanistan
    Tens of thousands attended festivals without major restrictions this weekend
    Refugee crisis in Afghanistan after Taliban enters Kabul without meeting resistance
    Mobile psychologists to support flood victims until end of September
    View more
    Share article:

    Mask requirement in schools relaxed in Wallonia and Flandres, not Brussels

    Tuesday, 17 August 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Regulations on the wearing of masks in schools have been relaxed in Wallonia and Flanders but not in the Brussels-Capital Region, education ministers confirmed on Tuesday.

    The decision follows a consultation of education authorities and health experts and varies according to age group and region. Staff working in educational institutions in Wallonia, for instance, will now no longer have to wear masks when moving around the institutions.

    But given the lower rate of vaccine uptake and the higher rate of coronavirus infections, measures were not relaxed in Brussels with the mask remaining compulsory for adults inside. Speaking to RTBF radio, Pierre Smeesters – head pediatrician at Queen Fabiola Children’s University Hospital – defended this decision, saying that the wearing of masks allows us to find the balance between “maximising teaching whilst minimising risk.”

    However, some have voiced concerns that the enforcement of wearing the mask will provoke increased absence among pupils. A survey of 23,000 Belgians by Antwerp University revealed that over half of parents are against the mandatory wearing of masks in class.

    Related Posts

    The regulations now stipulate that primary school pupils in Flanders will not be required to wear masks, and secondary pupils can remove masks once seated. This will also be the case for pupils in Wallonia.

    Yet masks remain mandatory when inside for both pupils and teachers in the Brussels-Capital Region. When outside, the same regional rules apply as to the public in general. For instance, pupils will still be required to wear masks outside if social distancing cannot be respected.

    The consultation highlighted the importance of good ventilation in classrooms, staff rooms, and other enclosed areas. Health experts also stressed the need for a combination of measures to prevent the spread of the virus and called on all school staff to respect social distancing.

    The Brussels Times