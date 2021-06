Your daily catch up – great with a morning coffee. Click here to sign up.

Number of local coronavirus infections in Cornwall soared in days following G7 summit: Just several days after the end of the G7 summit, which saw politicians, delegations and over 5,000 shipped-in security officers travel to Cornwall, England, the region’s coronavirus infection rates have soared.

Jürgen Conings: Suicide confirmed as cause of death by public prosecutor: Former career soldier Jürgen Conings, who was found dead on Sunday in Dilserbos, in Dilsen-Stokkem after a month-long manhunt, died after taking his life with a gun, the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday afternoon.

Pandemic drives many Belgians to the stock market: The number of Belgian investors trading on the stock market increased significantly during the coronavirus crisis and the ensuing lockdowns, according to a study by the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA).

‘Reprehensible’: images of deceased Conings appear in foreign media: Images of the body of Jürgen Conings, the former career soldier who was found dead on Sunday after a month-long manhunt, showed up in foreign press on Monday.

‘Belgium is relaxing measures too quickly,’ Vlieghe warns: Belgium is relaxing its measures imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus too quickly, according to infectious diseases expert and chair of the GEMS advisory council, Erika Vlieghe.

‘Book your test now’: extra Covid test centres for travellers open in Antwerp: Two extra Covid-19 testing centres, set up by the Antwerp University Hospital (UZA), opened their doors on Monday, specifically to test travellers wanting to go on holiday.

Italy mostly green on European travel map, only Netherlands still fully red: The map of Europe is turning increasingly green, with the Netherlands being the only country that is still coloured entirely red, in the latest update of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

Glyphosate ‘is not carcinogenic,’ concludes major study: The Assessment Group on Glyphosate (AGG) finished its analysis of the substance glyphosate, an active ingredient in many household weed-killing products that has been banned in Belgium since 2018.

