   
Italy mostly green on European travel map, only Netherlands still fully red
Monday, 21 June, 2021
    Monday, 21 June 2021
    Italy mostly green on European travel map, only Netherlands still fully red

    Monday, 21 June 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Unsplash/Yaopey Yong

    The map of Europe is turning increasingly green, with the Netherlands being the only country that is still coloured entirely red, in the latest update of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

    According to the latest update, Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Finland, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and San Marino have now turned fully green on the ECDC map, meaning that the risk of infection is now considered “low” by the Belgian authorities.

    Italy has also turned almost entirely green, apart from the orange regions of Aosta Valley, Campania, Basilicata and Calabria in the south of the country, and the island of Sicily.

    Germany, Denmark, Croatia and Norway are mainly coloured green as well, with the exception of some orange regions, where the risk of infection is considered “moderate.”

    Additionally, Latvia, Slovenia, Monaco, Andorra are all becoming orange travel areas, and Cyprus, Estonia, Ireland, Luxembourg, Lichtenstein and Vatican City all also remain orange.

    Mainland France is also coloured entirely orange, but this does not apply to some of its overseas territories: Corse du Sud and Martinique are green, but French Guiana, Réunion, Saint Martin, Polynésie française and Saint-Barthélémy are red.

    While most areas in Spain are also turning orange, the regions of La Rioja, Aragon, Castile-La Mancha and Andalusia are colour coded red.

    Additionally, Sweden also mainly colours orange, except for Småland, Norra Mellansverige and Övre Norrland, which are given a red colour code.

    Whether or not travellers entering Belgium after at least 48 hours in an orange zone are required to quarantine and get tested is calculated based on their answers on the Passenger Locator Form (PLF), which will give them the needed instructions depending on the outcome.

    Lastly, the Netherlands is the only European country that is still coloured completely red on the map, meaning the Belgian authorities still consider the country a “high” risk of infection.

    For countries outside the EU and the Schengen area, not a lot changes. All third countries remain red zones, but Japan now joins the green travel areas of Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, Israel and South Korea. Thailand, which turned red again last week, will go back to orange.