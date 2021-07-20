Belgium in Brief: A Minute Of Silence...

Today, at 12:01 PM, Belgium held a minute of silence for the victims of the floods in the country during its national day of mourning.

Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, as well as Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Home Affairs Minister Annelies Verlinden, went to Verviers, which was one of the hardest-hit areas, for the occasion.

“Our country is in mourning today. This afternoon, we observe a minute’s silence to remember the victims of the flood, to show solidarity and to be close to each other,” De Croo said.

“In difficult moments, this human connection is our greatest strength.”

The moment of silence was also held on public transport vehicles across the country, as trams, buses and metros operated by STIB and De Lijn drove to the next stop and stood still for one minute.

Earlier today, De Croo also wrote a letter to the victims and the people who were involved in rescue efforts, stressing that the government will not abandon the affected families and communities.

“You can count on us to help you and not to forget,” he said. “We, the government, will do everything possible to support the families and communities that have been affected. We will not abandon you.”

