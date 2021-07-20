   
Belgium in Brief: A Minute Of Silence
Tuesday, 20 July, 2021
    Tuesday, 20 July 2021
    Belgium in Brief: A Minute Of Silence
    Belgium in Brief: A Minute Of Silence

    Tuesday, 20 July 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    Today, at 12:01 PM, Belgium held a minute of silence for the victims of the floods in the country during its national day of mourning.

    Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, as well as Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Home Affairs Minister Annelies Verlinden, went to Verviers, which was one of the hardest-hit areas, for the occasion.

    “Our country is in mourning today. This afternoon, we observe a minute’s silence to remember the victims of the flood, to show solidarity and to be close to each other,” De Croo said.

    “In difficult moments, this human connection is our greatest strength.”

    The moment of silence was also held on public transport vehicles across the country, as trams, buses and metros operated by STIB and De Lijn drove to the next stop and stood still for one minute.

    Earlier today, De Croo also wrote a letter to the victims and the people who were involved in rescue efforts, stressing that the government will not abandon the affected families and communities.

    “You can count on us to help you and not to forget,” he said. “We, the government, will do everything possible to support the families and communities that have been affected. We will not abandon you.”

    1. Belgium tightens rules for returning travellers

    Belgium is tightening its rules for travellers who have not been fully vaccinated returning from an EU/Schengen country where variants are circulating, announced Prime Minister Alexander De Croo during a press conference on Monday. Read more.

    2. ‘We will not abandon you’, De Croo tells victims on national day of mourning

    Prime Minister Alexander De Croo wrote a letter to the people affected by the severe weather, which hit many parts of the country last week, and took the lives of at least 31 people so far. Read more.

    3. Belgium won’t need major measures like lockdowns anymore, expert says

    New major measures such as lockdowns will not be imposed in Belgium anymore, even now that the infections figures are rising, according to biostatistician Geert Molenberghs (UHasselt/KU Leuven). Read More.

    4. Covid Safe Ticket system for events must be watertight, Van Ranst warns

    If the government is to rely heavily on the implementation of the Covid Safe Ticket to allow in- and outdoor events to go ahead, the system must be watertight, virologist Marc Van Ranst has warned. Read More.

    5. Wallonia welcomes national and international disaster relief

    While pumping, clearing and cleaning operations are still underway, Wallonia welcomed support from both Walloon and Flemish rescue forces in the most affected regions, as well as the reinforcement of nearly 300 agents dispatched by neighbouring countries. Read more.

    6. Wolves August and Noëlla had at least five cubs

    The wolves August and Noëlla had at least five cubs this year, according to an announcement from the Institute for Nature and Forest Research (INBO). Read more.

    7. Global emissions set to surge to all-time high in 2023

    Global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions are set to reach record levels in 2023 and continue to rise in the following years if governments worldwide continue to insufficiently invest in green energy, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned. Read more.