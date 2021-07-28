The Recap: Promises, Speeding Tickets & Biodiversity...

Your daily catch up – great with a morning coffee. Click here to sign up.

‘EU kept its promise’: 70% of adults received first vaccine dose: 70% of adults in the European Union have received their first shot against the coronavirus, announced European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday.

Tolerance margin before ticketing speeding drivers in Belgium will soon disappear: The margin of tolerance on speed cameras before giving people driving too fast a speeding ticket will disappear, as part of Federal Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne’s efforts to increase traffic safety.

Half of travellers returning to Belgium do not complete PLF: About half of all travellers returning to Belgium do not complete their Passenger Locator Form (PLF) to monitor infections, according to figures from Saniport, which follows up on the inflow of those forms.

Belgium’s newest World Heritage site revealed: This weekend, Belgium gained two new World Heritage sites, one of which is Spa. The other site lies at the polar opposite of the spectrum, as it was set up to help people in poverty.

Flemish Community Commission strengthens language support of Brussels students: The Flemish Community Commission (FCC) is investing €200,000 in projects that provide language support to students at the Erasmus University College Brussels (EhB) and Odisee.

Death toll after floods rises to 41 in Belgium, two people still missing: The death toll after the floods in parts of Belgium over a week ago has risen to 41, while two people are still missing, announced Walloon Minister-President Elio Di Rupo at a press conference on Tuesday.

VUB researchers help create AI rules for government organisations and companies: A team of researchers, including scientists from Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB), has compiled a step-by-step guide to help organisations prevent discrimination when using algorithms.

Belgium joins international coalition against biodiversity loss: Belgium has joined the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People (HAC), an intergovernmental group of 60 countries, with the goal of protecting at least 30% of the world’s land and ocean by 2030.

Indoor events possible in autumn ‘if everyone is motivated to get vaccinated’, De Croo says: Large indoor events should be possible again from autumn this year, but only if everyone is motivated to get vaccinated, according to Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

Employees without a health pass can be dismissed in France: An employee could be dismissed if they cannot show a Covid-19 health pass after the parliament voted on Sunday to extend the scheme, French Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Tuesday.

Before and after pictures show disastrous effects of climate change: A selection of photos from Outforia, an outdoor travel resource platform, has painted a picture of how climate change could affect ten of the world’s natural wonders, including the Great Barrier Reef, the Great Salt Lake and the North Pole.

