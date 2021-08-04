The Recap: Water Scarcity, Small Parties & Vaccine Certificates

Your daily catch up – great with a morning coffee. Click here to sign up.

Half of the EU population is fully vaccinated: Half of the European Union’s population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to a count by the Associated French Press from official sources on Tuesday.

Belgium’s most polluting industries given billions in allowances by EU: Some of the most polluting companies based in Belgium will receive substantial compensation from the European Union – more than €7 billion – despite emitting around 40% of all greenhouse gases.

Water scarcity as floods rage: Belgium’s climate change contradiction: When people think of countries facing water crises and water shortages, Belgium is probably not the first to come to mind, especially considering the floods that affected the country on 14 and 15 July.

Belgium takes steps to accept UK’s NHS vaccine certificate: Belgium is taking steps to recognise the United Kingdom’s NHS vaccine certificate to allow travellers from the UK to prove they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Face masks should be phased out once vaccination campaign is done, experts say: Belgium should be able to start phasing out the obligation to wear a face mask once the country’s vaccination campaign is completed, according to infectious diseases professor and member of the GEMS expert group Steven Callens.

‘Good vibes, great connections’: Hands Up Festival brings Brussels artists closer to audiences: Community artists and organisers are celebrating the success of a four-day arts festival that brought together audiences and artists from across the Belgian capital.

Small parties should return ‘as normally as possible’ soon, says Verlinden: By the end of August, Belgium’s Interior Affairs Minister Annelies Verlinden wants to examine whether smaller parties, such as weddings, can soon be organised under normal circumstances again.

Pukkelpop organises smaller event after cancellation of large-scale festival: The organisers of music festival Pukkelpop announced on Tuesday that they will be organising a smaller version of the event after it was cancelled at the end of last month due to complications with coronavirus measures.

Extend ‘Turkey Deal’ to Afghan refugees, says State Secretary: State Secretary for Asylum and Migration Sammy Mahdi has called for an extension of the EU “Turkey Deal” ahead of an influx of Afghan refugees due to increased Taliban violence.

