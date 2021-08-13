The Recap: As Fires Spread, Europe’s Map Turns Red

Your daily catch up – great with a morning coffee. Click here to sign up.

Belgium now accepts vaccine certificates from England and Wales: Belgium is now officially recognising vaccination certificates issued in England and Wales to allow travellers to prove they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus before entering the country.

European Commission denounces Polish media law: The European Commission on Thursday denounced the controversial media law in Poland as an attack on press freedom.

Brussels remains red, south of Europe turns darker on travel map: The Brussels-Capital Region retains its red colour code, while most regions in the south of Europe turn darker red in the latest update to the travel map by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on Thursday.

Belgium now officially starts paying Covid experts advising the government: Following numerous discussions earlier this year, the GEMS experts advising the federal government can now count on a retroactive compensation of €50 per hour of meeting until 7 December.

Brussels citizen collective wants Bpost to stop illegally parking in bike lanes, footpaths: A group of Brussels citizens has formed a collective to address the issue of illegally-parked Bpost couriers in the Belgian capital, and they’ve come prepared with evidence of how extensive the problem is.

Brussels should ‘make life as difficult as possible for the non-vaccinated,’ says expert: Brussels should “make life as difficult as possible” for people who do not want to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to convince them to get the jab, according to Marc Noppen, CEO of the Brussels University Hospital (UZ Brussel).

Belgian asylum minister refuses to stop forced return of Afghan refugees: Asylum and migration minister Sammy Mahdi (CD&V) is refusing to follow the example of Germany and the Netherlands, two neighbours who have suspended the forced return of Afghan refugees refused asylum.

German nurse suspected of giving 8,600 people saline solution instead of vaccine: 8,577 German citizens need to be re-vaccinated against the coronavirus after a nurse likely injected them with a saline solution instead of a vaccine, according to reports in local news.

Oscar the seal will bask no more on De Haan beach: Oscar, the old grey seal who has become a familiar sight on the beach of Belgium’s coastal resort De Haan, has died, the local fire service has confirmed.

