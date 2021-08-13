   
The Recap: As Fires Spread, Europe’s Map Turns Red
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 13 August, 2021
Latest News:
The Recap: As Fires Spread, Europe’s Map Turns...
Belgium starts using Covid Safe Tickets for events...
Belgium accepts vaccine certificates from England and Wales...
Brussels remains red, south of Europe turns darker...
Belgian asylum minister refuses to stop forced return...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 13 August 2021
    The Recap: As Fires Spread, Europe’s Map Turns Red
    Belgium starts using Covid Safe Tickets for events from tomorrow
    Belgium accepts vaccine certificates from England and Wales from today
    Brussels remains red, south of Europe turns darker on travel map
    Belgian asylum minister refuses to stop forced return of Afghan refugees
    European Commission denounces Polish media law
    Oscar the seal will bask no more on De Haan beach
    Not all recalls for ethylene oxide are necessary, warns Belgium’s food safety agency
    Restos du Cœur launch appeal for material for school pupils
    Belgium now officially starts paying Covid experts advising the government
    Climate change: Can the world prevent irreversible tipping points?
    Brussels should ‘make life as difficult as possible for the non-vaccinated,’ says expert
    Belgium in Brief: Sneaky Updates
    Just over half of packaged food contained weight indicated
    German nurse suspected of giving 8,600 people saline solution instead of vaccine
    Flanders offers housing to flood victims in Wallonia
    Air Belgium to deny boarding to tourists to Martinique and Guadeloupe
    Brussels citizen collective wants Bpost to stop illegally parking in bike lanes, footpaths
    Gold and platinum found in the sewers of Brussels
    Positive tests among returning travellers from Morocco rise rapidly
    View more
    Share article:

    The Recap: As Fires Spread, Europe’s Map Turns Red

    Friday, 13 August 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Your daily catch up – great with a morning coffee. Click here to sign up.

    Belgium now accepts vaccine certificates from England and Wales: Belgium is now officially recognising vaccination certificates issued in England and Wales to allow travellers to prove they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus before entering the country.

    European Commission denounces Polish media law: The European Commission on Thursday denounced the controversial media law in Poland as an attack on press freedom.

    Brussels remains red, south of Europe turns darker on travel map: The Brussels-Capital Region retains its red colour code, while most regions in the south of Europe turn darker red in the latest update to the travel map by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on Thursday.

    Belgium now officially starts paying Covid experts advising the government: Following numerous discussions earlier this year, the GEMS experts advising the federal government can now count on a retroactive compensation of €50 per hour of meeting until 7 December.

    Brussels citizen collective wants Bpost to stop illegally parking in bike lanes, footpaths: A group of Brussels citizens has formed a collective to address the issue of illegally-parked Bpost couriers in the Belgian capital, and they’ve come prepared with evidence of how extensive the problem is.

    Brussels should ‘make life as difficult as possible for the non-vaccinated,’ says expert: Brussels should “make life as difficult as possible” for people who do not want to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to convince them to get the jab, according to Marc Noppen, CEO of the Brussels University Hospital (UZ Brussel).

    Belgian asylum minister refuses to stop forced return of Afghan refugees: Asylum and migration minister Sammy Mahdi (CD&V) is refusing to follow the example of Germany and the Netherlands, two neighbours who have suspended the forced return of Afghan refugees refused asylum.

    German nurse suspected of giving 8,600 people saline solution instead of vaccine: 8,577 German citizens need to be re-vaccinated against the coronavirus after a nurse likely injected them with a saline solution instead of a vaccine, according to reports in local news.

    Oscar the seal will bask no more on De Haan beach: Oscar, the old grey seal who has become a familiar sight on the beach of Belgium’s coastal resort De Haan, has died, the local fire service has confirmed.

    The Brussels Times