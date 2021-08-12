Belgium accepts vaccine certificates from England and Wales from today

Belgium is now officially recognising vaccination certificates issued in England and Wales to allow travellers to prove they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus before entering the country, announced Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke.

As of Monday 2 August, fully vaccinated travellers can officially enter the entire UK from the EU and the US without having to quarantine, and Belgium is now reciprocating this recognition for people who have been vaccinated with an EMA-approved vaccine in England or Wales.

“All the necessary adjustments to the scan-app and the backend to be able to read and validate certificates issued in England and Wales have been made,” announced Vandenbroucke in a press release on Thursday.

In practice, this means that travellers fully vaccinated in England or Wales are now allowed to enter Belgian territory without having to quarantine for ten days, by showing their NHS Covid certificate as proof of vaccination.

“The team of Frank Robben and Digitaal Vlaanderen (which developed Belgium’s CovidSafe app) have realised this technically, and in such a way that the authenticity of the certificates can also be checked,” he said. “So it is a very secure tool.”

However, Belgium can only check the electronic signature issued by the UK, which is the one used by England and Wales, at the moment.

Northern Ireland and Scotland use their own electronic signature, which cannot (yet) be checked, but discussions to also be able to read those are underway, Vandenbroucke stated.

“Travellers from the UK must, of course, continue to meet all the conditions for travelling to Belgium from outside the EU,” according to the authorities.

What are the rules?

UK travellers with an NHS vaccination certificate entering Belgium have to:

– be tested on day 1 or 2 of their arrival in Belgium.

– quarantine until they receive their negative test result

The current rules will stay the same for travellers coming from the UK without a vaccination certificate, as they will have to:

– do a PCR test maximum 72 hours before they arrive in Belgium. This test must be negative. Or you must have a test or recovery certificate.

– quarantine for 10 days when they arrive in Belgium. Get tested on day 1 and 7 that you are in Belgium.

All incoming travellers must complete the Passenger Locator Form (PLF) within 48 hours of their arrival in Belgium, even if they have been vaccinated.

Bilateral solutions

This recognition makes England and Wales the first countries with which Belgium finds a bilateral solution for the recognition of vaccination certificates.

“In the current state of affairs, that is of course a very good thing, but such bilateral solutions remain quite exceptional,” Vandenbroucke said. “It would be much better if such issues of mutual recognition were first settled at the European level.”

Other vaccination certificates from third countries are currently not accepted by Belgium.