Belgium in Brief: Is Brussels Not a Safe City?

Brussels dropped two places on this year’s Safe Cities Index.

The index is published every two years by The Economist, which rates cities depending on a number of factors including digital, health, infrastructure, environmental and personal security.

While Brussels’ ranking is dropping due to its own shortcomings or the improvement of other cities is unclear, but the city was in 19th place in 2017, and in 24th place in 2019.

This year, Brussels dropped even lower and comes 26th with an average score of 73.6, between Seoul and Milan.

First on the list is Copenhagen with a score of 82.4, followed by Toronto (82.2) and Singapore (80.7).

While Brussels scored a fifth place for personal security, it drops to 31st for both health security and infrastructure security, and falls even further for environmental security and mobility, where it occupies 36th place for both categories.

So, what do you think? Is Brussels a safe city?

